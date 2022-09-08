Ohio State Swimming & Diving Releases 2022-23 Schedule

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Director of Swimming and Diving Bill Dorenkott has announced the Buckeyes’ schedule for the 2022-23 season.

“I believe the 2022-23 schedule offers something for everyone on our roster, from our world-class athletes to our first-year swimmers and divers who are looking to make their mark as Buckeyes,” said Dorenkott. “Our goals are simple: contend for Big Ten Championships, consistently be among the top programs in the NCAA and empower our young people to pursue their Olympic goals. We believe this schedule complements those goals.”

The Buckeyes begin the season with their annual Alumni Weekend, hosting the Scarlet v. Gray Intrasquad Scrimmage on Friday, Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and the Alumni Meet on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10:00 a.m.

On Oct. 5, the Buckeye men head to Cleveland State for a noon meet. Ohio State dominated the Vikings last season, winning the dual meet, 159-78.

Ohio State takes on Virginia Tech in a dual meet in Blacksburg, Va. Oct. 28-29. Both teams defeated the Hokies during the 2021-22 season, with the men earning a 207-146 win and the women winning, 225-128.

The OSU women open their home schedule on Nov. 4 with a dual meet versus Akron and the teams are back together for a home meet against Denison on Friday, Nov. 11 at 5:00 p.m. The Buckeye women earned a dominant win over Akron, 228-91, last season and both teams were victorious against Denison.

The Buckeyes host the annual Ohio State Fall Invitational Nov. 17-19. In addition to OSU, Kentucky, Indiana, Yale, Lindenwood, Ohio University, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and the Navy women’s team will be competing. The Ohio State women’s team won last season’s fall invite and the men’s team placed second.

From Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Ohio State will compete in the Toyota US Open in Greensboro, N.C. at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The Buckeyes open the new year with a trip to Tuscaloosa for a two-day double-dual meet with Alabama and Texas Jan. 13-14.

Ohio State matches up with Big Ten foe Michigan on Jan. 21 in Ann Arbor, before wrapping up its regular season road schedule at the Tim Welsh Classic, hosted by Notre Dame, Jan. 27-28. Both the men and women earned victories against the Wolverines last season and, at the Tim Welsh Classic, the men’s team placed first and the women took third place.

OSU closes out the regular season with the Ohio State Winter Invitational Feb. 10-12. The Buckeyes will be competing against Pitt.

The women’s Big Ten Championships will be held Feb. 15-18, while the men will compete in the conference tournament Feb. 22-25 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The women won the 2022 Big Ten Championships, capturing their third straight conference title. The Buckeye men placed second for their 13th consecutive year placing in the top three.

The women (Feb. 26) and men (March 5) will both compete in Last Chance Meets at home and then will head to the CSCAA National Invitational March 9-11 in Elkhart, Ind. The women won last year’s CSCAA National Invitational, while the men finished second.

The NCAA Championships will take place March 15-18 (women) and March 22-25 (men). The women will compete in Knoxville, Tenn. and the men will head to Minneapolis, Minn. The Buckeye men and women both placed ninth at the 2022 NCAA Championships. It was the first time the women captured back-to-back top-10 finishes and it was the third straight top-10 finish for the men. 27 Buckeye women and seven Buckeye men earned All-America honors.

“We take a long-term approach to student-athlete development; our swimmers and divers study, train and compete in Columbus on a year-round basis,” said Dorenkott. “In addition to the meets posted, our student-athletes will chase their dreams on the national and international stage as well.”

In summer 2023, the U.S. International Team Trials will be hosted June 27-July 1 in Indianapolis, Ind. and the Phillips 66 National Championships will take place Aug. 1-5 in Irvine, Calif.