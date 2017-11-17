Ohio State Invite Day 1: Anton Ipsen Throws Down Nation-Leading 500

2017 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL

Day 1 of the Ohio State Invitational kicked off today with prelims and finals for the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay.

The NC State women got things started by scaring Stanford’s 2016 1:27.72 meet record, with the team of Ky-lee Perry, Krista Duffield, Olivia Calegan and Elise Haan going 1:28.52 in the 200 free relay. On the men’s side, the team of Ryan Held, Justin Ress, Jacob Molacek and Giovanni Izzo combined for a meet record 1:15.83.

Penn State’s Ally McHugh came back on Kentucky’s Geena Freriks in the women’s 500, prevailing in 4:38.77 with Freriks touching just behind at 4:38.91. NC State’s Anton Ipsen downed the meet record in 4:13.19, also good for first in the nation.

In the women’s 200 IM, Kentucky’s Asia Seidt took down a meet record of her own, going 1:53.84 (just short of Katinka Hosszu‘s 1:53.47 pool record, set in 2010). She was considerably ahead of Julia Poole’s 2nd-place 1:56.39. NC State’s Andreas Vazaios took the men’s race in 1:43.73.

NC State’s Ky-lee Perry won the women’s 50 free in 22.01, followed by Ohio alum Aliena Schmidtke in 22.33. Ryan Held dropped a 19.06 in the men’s race to land 2nd in the nation, well ahead of teammate Justin Ress and Notre Dame’s Justin Plaschka, who tied for second in 19.60.

Kentucky’s team of Bridgette Alexander, Bailey Bonnett, Asia Seidt and Geena Freriks won the 400 medley relay in 3:32.31, thanks to a blazing 50.99 out of Bonnett’s backstroke leg. On the men’s side, the NC State team of Coleman Stewart, Jacob Molacek, Ryan Held and Justin Hess went 3:07.04, tying Alabama for the top time in the nation.

Day 2 will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.