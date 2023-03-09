NSU’s Emily Trieschmann Lowers Own NCAA D2 Record, Breaks Meet Mark, in 1000 Free

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Women’s 1000 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Podium:

Emily Trieschmann, Nova S’eastern – 9:43.25 Jordan Fox, Wayne State – 9:53.61 Kate Agger, Wingate – 9:55.83 Allison Vassilakos, Wayne State – 9:55.99 Keeley Durkin, West Chester – 10:02.06 Ana Cecilia Carvalho, McKendree – 10:03.60 Estelle Bauer, Nova S’eastern – 10:04.73 Amelia Kinnard, Colorado Mesa – 10:06.58

In the very first event, in her very first NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, Nova S’eastern’s Emily Trieschmann inscribed her name in the record books. Twice. While she had already broken the NCAA Division II national record in the 1000 free with 9:43.69 at the 2023 Sunshine State Conference Championships in February, she needed the meet mark for a matching set.

Trieschmann took down both records on Wednesday night in Indianapolis with a dominant 9:43.25. The Nova sophomore went out aggressively and was already up by two bodies at the 200, flipping in 1:52.84. She doubled her lead at the 400, splitting 29-lows, about a second per 50 faster than the rest of the field.

Trieschmann continued to build her lead, going 4:47.64 at the halfway mark. That put her ahead of her NCAA D2 record pace by 3.7 seconds, and ahead of Georgia Wright’s meet record pace by 2.3 seconds.

She fell off pace after the 700, going 29-highs, but she still managed to finish well under the previous D2 and meet marks of 9:43.69 and 9:43.70, respectively, to establish a new record of 9:43.25.

Before this season, Trieschmann’s previous personal best was a 9:56.75 set at a dual meet last year. A transfer from Florida State, this is her first season of swimming at the D2 level with the opportunity to race the 1000 free at a championship meet. With that upfront speed she displayed on Wednesday night, and two more years left to perfect her pacing, she could do a lot more damage to the record.