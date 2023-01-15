Notre Dame Snags Winter Juniors Finalist Charlie Tracy (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlie Tracy has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame, beginning in the fall of 2024. His older sister, Julieta Tracy, recently announced that she will also be continuing her education and swimming career at Notre Dame, but is instead in the class of 2027.

Tracy is currently a junior at Saint Ignatius College Prep in Chicago, Illinois. He also trains and competes year-round with the Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club.

Tracy is a rapidly improving distance-oriented swimmer, with focus on distance freestyle and the 400 IM. This summer, he competed at the NCSA Summer Swimming Championship, where he recorded three top-16 finishes. His highest finish was 7th in the 1500m free and 200m back, where he clocked personal best times of 16:06.52 and 2:04.66, respectively. He also set best times in the 400m free (4:04.37), 800m free (8:29.64), and 400m IM (4:31.45).

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:31.17

1000 free – 9:23.73

1650 free – 15:36.56

200 back – 1:47.39

200 IM – 1:52.87

400 IM – 3:52.24

Tracy is coming off a highly successful Winter Juniors-West showing where he clocked best times in all but one of his individual events. He advanced to finals in the 400 IM, where in prelims he clocked a 3:52.24, marking a best time by over 10 seconds. He ended up finishing 16th overall, going a 3:54.24 in finals. He also set a best time in the 500 by 3 seconds (4:31.17) and a best time in the 1650 by 39 seconds (15:36.56).

The Fighting Irish placed 8th out of 12 teams at last season’s ACC Championship. Tracy would have been just inside the C-final in the 400 IM at last year’s meet, as it took a 3:53.14 to advance to finals. His best 1650 time would have also landed him inside scoring range last year, as 24th was a 15:43.06.

Tyler Christianson was the highest finisher in the 400 IM at conference last year, as he took 7th with a 3:47.10. Jack Hoagland and Sean Faikish lead the team this year, having swam a 3:43.52 and 3:51.10 at the Ohio State Invite. In the 1650, the team’s highest finisher at the 2022 ACCs was Josh Brown, who earned 6th with a 15:04.02. Brown has been as fast as 15:22.21 this year, while Hoagland leads the team with a 14:58.23. Tracy will overlap with Brown for a year.

Tracy joins Wisconsin native Jack Sullivan, Maryland native Patrick Branon, and Michigan native Angus MacDonald in the Fighting Irish’s class of 2028. Sullivan is the lone sprinter in the class so far, while MacDonald swims IM and breaststroke. Branon swims similar events to Tracy, holding best times of 4:29.01 in the 500 and 15:23.40 in the 1650.

