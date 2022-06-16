Notre Dame Head Coach Chris Lindauer on Building Up a Program in South Bend

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Chris Lindauer is the new Peterson Family Head Swimming Coach at Notre Dame. He joined the SwimSwam podcast to discuss that title and his new job in South Bend, Indiana. Chris was a long-time assistant coach at Louisville under Arthur Albiero but is stepping into his first head coaching role with the Fighting Irish. In this discussion, we talk about the differences as a head coach and what he’s learned from one of the best in the business.

One of the first things Chris has done to help with the transition is to hire two trusted assistants in Kameron Chastain and Kelsi Dahlia. He talks about not only what makes them the right fit, but also such great assets to the program. Chris also gets into some specifics about sets. He talks about a go-to 100-pace set long course as well as some fun sets, including one vertical kick challenge that many coaches are sure to steal.

As a family man, he discusses finding the balance in life with so many priorities. He also points out the benefits that family can bring to your coaching. There is a ton of great stuff to take away from this 40 minutes or so with Chris Lindauer. Enjoy!

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.