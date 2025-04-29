Notre Dame commits, Gabi Brito Fly At Fran Crippen Meet

2025 CA MVN Fran Crippen Swim Meet Of Champions

April 10-13, 2015

Mission Viejo, CA

LCM (50 meters)

Results

A pair of swimmers soon headed to Notre Dame and a notable 14-year-old phenom enhanced their nationally-ranked times during the Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions earlier this month.

One of the Notre Dame commits, Ava Pape of Texas Ford Aquatics, set personal best times to win the women’s 400 freestyle (4:21.28) and 1500 free (17:13.29), and also won the 200 backstroke (2:17.06).

Pape has the 10th-fastest time this season in the 17-18 age group in both the 400 free and 1500 free, and has the 12th-fastest time in the 200 back.

Another Notre Dame commit from Texas Ford Aquatics, Jack Armour, set personal bests to win the men’s 200 free (1:52.15) and 200 breast (2:14.73). He also won the 200 IM (2:06.61). Armour owns the third-fastest time this season among 18-year-olds in both the 200 breast and 200 IM, and the eighth-fastest in the 200 free.

Also swimming fast was 14-year-old Gabi Brito, who won the women’s 50 fly (26.84) and 100 fly (1:00.07) in personal best times. She also was 2nd in the 100 free (personal best 56.05) and the 100 back.

Brito’s club teammate with Beach Cities Swimming who also swam unattached for the meet, Princeton commit Delaney Herr, won the 100 back in 1:02.68. Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak, a four-time Olympic medalist in Rio and hopeful for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, won the 100 free in 54.85.

Brito owns the fastest times this season in the 50 fly, 100 fly and 100 free, and the third-fastest time in the 100 back.

In the team race, Texas Ford Aquatics swept the combined, women’s and men’s titles.

Other individual standouts were:

Future Tennessee swimmer Miles Blackson-Dunbar (class of 2026), won the men’s 50 back (personal best 26.16) and the 50 free (23.49). He also was 2nd in the 100 free (51.84) and 50 fly (personal best 25.05). Blackson-Dunbar has the third-fastest times among 17-year-olds this season in the 50 free and 100 free.

Alyssa Ton won the women's 200 free in a personal-best time of 2:00.94 and was 2nd in the 50 free (25.56). She has the third-fastest times among 15-year-olds in both the 50 free and 100 free this season.

Zack Tower now has the fifth-fastest time in the 800 free among 17-year-olds after swimming a personal best time of 8:21.29 to win that event.

USC senior Isabelle Odgers of Irvine Novaquatics won the 100 breast (1:09.78), 200 breast (2:28.95), 200 IM (2:16.14) and 400 IM (4:48.34).

Former Cal swimmer Trenton Julian won all three butterfly events, topping the field in the 50 (24.27), 100 (52.46) and 200 fly (1:59.95) competitions.

Combined Team Standings — Top 5

Texas Ford Aquatics, 893 San Jose State Spartans, 314 Mission Viejo Nadadores, 275 Pacific Sea Wolves, 251 Irvine Novaquatics, 110

Girls’ Team Standings — Top 5

Texas Ford Aquatics, 479 San Jose State Spartans, 314 Irvine Novaquatics, 80 Social Aquatics Association, 75 Tennessee Aquatics, 57

