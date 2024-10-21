Northwestern Rolls To Sweep of Cincinnati As Kyle Ly Sets School Record

Northwestern vs Cincinnati

Friday, October 18, 2024

Evanston, Ill.

SCY (25 yards)

Scores Women: Northwestern 188.5, Cincinnati 110.5 Men: Northwestern 188, Cincinnati 111

The Northwestern University men’s and women’s teams both comfortably improved to 2-0 on the season on Friday, sweeping Cincinnati at home.

The women won by a final tally of 188.5-110.5 behind 12 event wins, while the Wildcat men soared to a 188-111 decision over the Bearcats with Kyle Ly setting a new program record in the process.

WOMEN’S RECAP

It was an all-around performance from the Northwestern women as 10 different athletes earned an individual victory, with Sophie Martin being the only one to double up.

Martin, an Australian freshman, was an absolute force in winning the women’s 200 breast (2:12.82) and 200 IM (1:59.92) by an average of more than four seconds. Those swims from Martin came after she was the runner-up in the 100 breast, clocking 1:00.91 to trail Cincinnati’s Joleigh Crye.

Crye fired off a time of 59.38 in the 100 breast, which ranks 3rd in the country this season. Her lifetime best sits at 58.24, set at the 2024 Big 12s.

The Bearcat junior followed up by winning the 100 fly in 53.53, within striking distance of her lifetime best set last season (53.34).

Both Martin and Crye featured prominently in the relays, which were both barn-burners with each team getting one win apiece.

In the 400 medley relay, the Northwestern quartet of Grey Davis (55.58), Martin (1:00.54), Nikki Venema (52.41) and Lindsay Ervin (49.02) combined for a time of 3:37.55, two-tenths head of Cincinnati (3:37.75) which featured Ellie Schrank (55.22), Crye (59.32), Kate Mardis (53.98) and Jessica Davis (49.23).

At the end of the meet in the 200 free relay, Cincinnati’s Davis (23.53), Kaylee Nagel (22.61), Sonja Aarsvold (23.31) and Crye (22.33) pulled out the victory, clocking 1:31.78 to edge out Northwestern (1:31.94).

Venema and Ervin traded 1-2 finishes in the sprint free events, with Venema claiming the 50 free (22.79) and Ervin topped the field in the 100 free (49.33).

Other Winners

1-meter diving – Caroline Li , Northwestern – 273.45

, Northwestern – 273.45 1000 free – Luizia Comini Lima , Northwestern – 9:58.87

, Northwestern – 9:58.87 200 free – Sydney Smith , Northwestern – 1:47.92

, Northwestern – 1:47.92 100 back – Ellie Schrank , Cincinnati – 54.79

, Cincinnati – 54.79 200 fly – Hana Shimizu Bowers , Northwestern – 2:00.59

, Northwestern – 2:00.59 3-meter diving – Isabella Chen , Northwestern – 284.63

, Northwestern – 284.63 200 back – Claire Mehok , Northwestern – 1:59.01

, Northwestern – 1:59.01 500 free – Zoe Nordmann, Northwestern – 4:48.78

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

Four swimmers and diver Kyle Ly won multiple individual events in the men’s meet, with Ly producing the headlining performance with his Northwestern School Record in the 3-meter diving event.

A first-year, Ly put up a score of 384.30 to establish a new program record, and he followed up by winning the 1-meter event (328.43) for a pair of decisive victories.

Also doubling up for the Wildcats was Cade Duncan, Josh Staples and Stuart Seymour.

Duncan completed the sprint sweep, winning the men’s 50 free (20.66) and 100 free (44.16), while Seymour won the men’s 200 free (1:38.88) and 100 fly (47.60). Both swimmers also contributed on both of Northwestern’s winning relays.

Staples, a freshman from Australia, had an impressive showing with wins in the 500 free (4:24.60) and 1000 free (9:04.58), his first time racing both events in short course yards.

The top performer for Cincinnati was graduate senior Hunter Gubeno, who won three individual events for the second straight meet.

Gubeno led the way in the men’s 100 back (46.87), 200 back (1:41.11) and 200 IM (1:46.82), with his time in the 200 back moving him into 5th in the nation this season. He owns a lifetime best of 1:39.95 in the 200 back, set en route to a runner-up finish at the 2024 Big 12s.

Joining Gubeno in earning a win for the Bearcats was sophomore Kyle Bumgardner, who went 1:58.17 in the 200 breast to drop more than two seconds off his season-best set one week earlier against Oakland.

Unlike the women’s races, the men’s relays were fairly one-sided for Northwestern.

In the 400 medley, David Gerchik (47.57), Tyler Lu (52.86), Duncan (46.27) and Seymour (43.52) combined for a time of 3:10.22, outpacing Cincinnati (3:14.49), which had a 46.88 lead-off from Gubeno.

In the 200 free relay, Seymour (20.39), Duncan (19.98), Chris Leung (19.86) and Gerchik (20.11) clocked in at 1:20.34, nearly two seconds clear of Cincinnati’s 1:22.14.

Lu also won the 100 breast for Northwestern in 54.12, while Diego Nosack topped the 200 fly in 1:46.86. Lu dropped three-tenths from last weekend’s dual with Oakland, while Nosack raced the 200 fly for the first time after setting a PB of 1:44.85 last season at Big 12s.