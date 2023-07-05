Northwestern Brings In Three International Recruits For Fall 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Northwestern will bring in three international recruits for fall 2023. Those include Lydia Georgopoulou of Greece, David Gerchik of Israel, and Adam Cohen of Canada.

Georgopoulou is a diver. Notably, Northwestern will return their top diver from Big Tens this past season at Markie Hopkins is taking her fifth year.

Gerchik arrives from Israel. Gerchik most recently swam at Mare Nostrum- Monaco. There he finished second in the 50 back, third in the 200 back, and 12th in the 100 back.

Gerchik’s best LCM times with SCY conversions are:

100 back: 54.99 (48.45)

200 back: 1:58.20 (1:44.32)

Gerchik’s best times would have made the ‘C’ final at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. Notably, the team only had one finalist in the 100 back as Collin Schuster was 16th in a 48.06.

Cohen arrives from Canada as a diver. The team’s highest scoring male diver was William Schirmer who scored 29 points at Big Tens. Schirmer just finished up his senior season.

The Northwestern men had a huge recruiting class this year in the pool. They had one swimmer in SwimSwam’s recent top 20, honorable mention, and best of the rest (BOTR) for the boys class of 2023.

