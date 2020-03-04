North Allegheny Extend Streaks With Sweep Of 2020 AAA WPIAL Championships

2020 AAA WPIAL Swimming/Diving Championship

February 27-28, 2020

Trees Pool, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

SCY (25y)

AAA Meet Results

North Allegheny High School successfully swept the 2020 AAA WPIAL Championships in Pittsburgh, as the girls won a record 12th straight title while the boys claimed their ninth consecutive crown. The 12 victories in a row for the Lady Tigers surpasses the previous record of 11 set by Oakland Catholic.

GIRLS MEET

The North Allegheny girls topped the team scores by 180 points on the strength of winning seven out of 12 events on the schedule.

Senior Torie Buerger led the way, winning the 200 IM (2:00.57) and 100 back (54.21) individually while also contributing to the winning Tiger relays in the 200 medley and 400 free. Both of her individual wins were new personal bests, lowering her 2:00.96 and 54.31 times set last year.

In the 200 medley relay, Buerger led off in 25.01 to give the team over a 1.4-second lead, and she was joined by Olivia Kisow, Ella Ogden and Olivia Kraus who finished in a final time of 1:42.59, over three seconds clear of the field.

In the 400 free relay, which closed things off, Buerger opened up in 50.77 to give North Allegheny a huge lead before Lexi Sundgren, Kisow and Molly Smyers all split 52s as they won by over five seconds in 3:27.75.

Smyers won the 500 free individually in a time of 5:00.32, exactly two seconds off her best. In the 200 free, she was a close runner-up to Upper St Claire’s Taylor Connors, as the two juniors posted times of 1:50.34 and 1:50.62 respectively.

Smyers also contributed to the third relay win for the Tigers in the 200 free, joining Sundgren, Quinn Frost and Ogden, who anchored them home in 23.55 for a time of 1:36.12.

The other victory for North Allegheny came in diving, where freshman Christina Shi led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 1-meter with 531.30 points.

The other multi-event winner for the girls was Gateway senior Olivia Livingston, who claimed the 50 (23.09) and 100 free (50.15).

OTHER WINNERS

Fox Chapel Area freshman Sophie Shao won the 100 fly in a time of 54.74, edging out NA’s Ogden (55.13).

won the 100 fly in a time of 54.74, edging out NA’s Ogden (55.13). Laura Goettler of Butler Area High School touched first in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:03.17. Goettler, a senior, also placed second to Buerger in the 200 IM in 2:02.45.

FINAL GIRLS TEAM SCORES

North Allegheny, 422 Mt Lebanon, 242 Fox Chapel Area, 194 Seneca Valley, 192 Upper St Clair, 165

BOYS MEET

On the boys’ side, North Allegheny won by 128 points while sweeping the relays and getting two individual wins from senior Rick Mihm.

Mihm won the boys’ 200 IM in 1:49.23, with Upper St Claire junior Josh Matheny (1:52.78) in second, and also topped the field in the 500 free (4:31.91). Matheny won the 100 breast by almost three seconds in 54.43.

Mihm also led off the winning Tiger relays in the 200 medley (1:32.92) and 400 free (3:05.32). He was joined by Jacob McCarran, Branko Kosanovich and Matthew Turzai in the former and Josh Galecki, Ethan Song and Alex Grahor in the latter.

Kosanovich added an individual victory in the 100 free, clocking 45.80, and teamed up with Galecki, Grahor and Turzai to win the 200 free relay in 1:25.11.

Also winning two individual events for the meet were seniors Ethan Tulenko of Norwin and Owen Blazer of Seneca Valley.

Tulenko touched first in the 50 (20.78) and 200 free (1:40.07), while Blazer won the 100 back by almost three seconds (47.83) and the 100 fly (48.48).

Winning the 1-meter diving was Fox Chapel Area freshman David Manelis, who cleared the field by over 100 points with a score of 524.90.

FINAL BOYS TEAM SCORES