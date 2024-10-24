No. 2 USC Men’s Water Polo Hosts UC Davis, Alumni Game In Last Home Stand of 2024

Courtesy: USC Athletics

#2 USC (15-3) vs. #10 UC Davis (10-10)

Saturday, Oct. 26 | 12 p.m. | Uytengsu Aquatics Center

Series Record (since 1980) : USC leads 24-0

Last Meeting : USC 17, UCD 9 (Sept. 20, 2024)

STREAM | STATS

THIS WEEK

No. 2 USC holds its final home stand of 2024 this weekend, hosting No. 10 UC Davis in a 12 p.m. clash on Saturday (Oct. 26) on Alumni Day for the Trojans. At 1:30 p.m. that day, the USC men welcome their alumni to the pool for an Alumni Game in the home waters of Uytengsu Aquatics Center.

RANKINGS

USC started the 2024 season ranked No. 4 in the national preseason poll and tied at No. 3 in the preseason MPSF Coaches Poll. Currently 15-3 overall, USC ranks No. 2 in the nation as of the latest set of national rankings (released Oct. 23).

LAST ACTION

USC recorded a split at Uytengsu last weekend, beating No. 7 Princeton before taking an MPSF loss to rival No. 2 UCLA.

#3 USC 10, #7 Princeton 7

In a defensive first half that featured 10 saves by Princeton’s goalie, USC got out to a 3-1 advantage on goals from Max Miller , Jack Vort and Carson Kranz , only to see the Tigers bite back and even it up 3-3 for halftime. Princeton earned its first lead with a 6-on-5 finish to open the third, but that’s when the Trojans found their groove. Grgurevic gave USC a spark with a fine finish off a feed from Kranz, striking just 11 seconds after the Tigers took their short-lived lead. Vort found Connor Cohen for a rocket that got USC ahead 5-4, although the Tigers pulled even a couple minutes later on a power play. Herzer squashed Princeton’s next power play chance, and Robert López Duart nabbed a steal soon after to help bolster the Trojan defense. Jack Martin unleashed the go-ahead goal for USC with 1:18 left in the third, and then López Duart got the ball back once again. He’d hit Grgurevic for a 6-on-5 strike next, and USC was up 7-5 entering the fourth. Goals kept coming for the Trojans to the tune of three more blasts — Grgurevic’s third. Followed by a sizzler from lefty Zach Bettino . Evan Ausmus came up with an interception on the defensive end next, and Luka Brnetic fed López Duart for rocket to make it 10-5 Trojans with 4:18 to go. Princeton carved the deficit down with two goals in a minute’s span, but the Tigers could get no closer as USC emerged with the 10-7 victory.

NOTABLE:

– With a game-high three goals, Andrej Grgurevic matched his career high.

– With their goals, Robert López Duart and Max Miller have each now scored in 16 of USC’s 17 games so far this season.

– López Duart and Miller also have each scored at least one goal in USC’s last 11 straight games.

#2 UCLA 13, #3 USC 10

USC had No. 2 UCLA in its sights before the Bruins made a third-period rally to take a lead and hold on for a 13-10 win over the host Trojans at Uytengsu Aquatics Center. It was a true rivalry battle in the first half, with five ties in those first 16 minutes of action. The Bruins broke through first, but the Trojans punched up back-to-back goals on strikes from Robert López Duart and Evan Ausmus around a couple big defensive plays from goalie Bernardo Herzer to get a 2-1 lead. UCLA equalized just before the buzzer to make it 2-2, only to see USC deliver in the second. Carson Kranz let loose a laser to nudge USC ahead 3-2, and then López Duart rattled in a bar-in blast for a 4-2 USC advantage. The Bruins reined in the Trojans with two 6-on-5 finishes, and then Stefan Brankovic sizzled in a go-ahead goal for the Trojan cause. The teams would trade goals in the next two minutes of the first half, and USC gripped a 7-6 halftime lead. UCLA benefited from a pair of power plays to edge into an 8-7 lead in the third, then found an even score to go up 9-7. Max Miller tore off a blazing backhand to get USC one back, but the Bruins bit back with a counterattack finish and then a last-minute goal to go up 11-8 entering the fourth. López Duart’s fourth of the day tugged the Trojans within two, but USC would get no closer. UCLA managed back-to-back goals next, and Zach Bettino laced in his second to wrap the game as a 13-10 final score in UCLA’s favor.

NOTABLE:

– With a game-high four goals, Robert López Duart continues to lead USC in scoring this season, now with 38 goals.

– With their goals vs. UCLA, López Duart and Max Miller have each now scored in 17 of USC’s 18 games so far this season.

– López Duart and Miller also have each scored at least one goal in USC’s last 12 straight games.

BY THE NUMBERS

Eighteen games into the season, Robert López Duart and Max Miller currently spearhead USC’s scoring charge, with 38 and 33 goals tallied, respectively. López Duart leads the crew with 12 multiple-goal outings to date. He and MIller have each scored at least once in 17 of USC’s 18 games so far. López Duart has served up a team-high 20 assists, followed closely by Carson Kranz’s 18 and 17 from Stefan Brankovic . On the steals front, Bernardo Herzer has 23 and López Duart has 22. Miller and fellow two-meter man Martin have combined for 52 drawn exclusions, with Miller leading the count with 38 through 18 games of work. On the defensive end, three goalies have seen time in the cage, with redshirt sophomore Bernardo Herzer capping up in 14 games, redshirt junior Eric Hubner making four appearances and redshirt freshman Charles Mills checking in for seven games. Herzer has set the season’s high mark with his career-high 16-save outing vs. Stanford on Sept. 21. All told, USC’s goalkeeping corps is averaging 8.9 saves per game. As a team, USC has outscored its opponents 277-164 for an average of 15.4 goals per game offensively and 9.1 goals-against per game defensively. The USC defense has held opponents scoreless in seven periods of regulation play.

ROBERT MAKES HIS MPSF MARK

USC not only grabbed four wins in its first weekend of work in 2024, the Trojans also got on the board with the first MPSF Newcomer of the Week award of the season. A new face on the Trojan roster this year, sophomore transfer Robert López Duart secured the selection after serving up nine goals for USC at the Triton Invitational. López Duart was USC’s top scorer at the event last weekend, where his nine goals helped the Trojans go 4-0. His first goal as a Trojan came in a two-goal outing versus No. 10 Long Beach State, netting an early 3-2 lead in an eventual 14-6 win. He had two steals and three drawn exclusions in that season-opening victory as well. López Duart scored once in limited playing time during USC’s 20-6 win over Cal State Fullerton, and then set his USC high mark with a four-goal outburst along with two assists against No. 8 UC Davis in an 18-12 win. He’d end the event with two goals in USC’s 21-6 win over Westcliff.

SWEEPS WEEK

USC men’s water polo made it an MPSF awards sweep on Sept. 16 after a winning home stand that saw the Trojans tack up three victories at Uytengsu Aquatics Center to improve to 7-0 on the year. For their impact play across USC’s weekend wins, Max Miller was named MPSF West Player of the Week while Robert López Duart earned his second MPSF West Newcomer of the Week honor. Miller crossed the 100-goal threshold during the first game of USC’s winning three-game home stand, pinning up a team-high three goals in a 15-11 win over No. 9 UC Irvine to get to 101 career goals. The next day, Miller served up a team-high three goals again — all in the first half — during USC’s 16-7 victory over No. 4 Pepperdine to keep USC undefeated at 7-0 on the year. Miller also drew three exclusions in the win over the Waves. In a 21-9 win over Whittier, Miller drew two exclusions, having earned one exclusion to go with his three goals vs. the Anteaters that same day. Miller now holds 104 career goals as a Trojan. López Duart stands as USC’s top scorer this season, now with 13 goals after scoring twice in the Trojans’ over UC Irvine and twice in the victory over Pepperdine. That gave him a team-leading five multiple-goal games this season for USC, which is now 7-0 overall with USC’s three home wins over the weekend. Also against UCI, López Duart recorded two steals and a field block. He also had two steals in USC’s win over the Waves — with one drawn ejection in those two games as well.

THAT’S THREE

Three weeks into his career as a Trojan, Robert López Duart collected his third set of MPSF West Newcomer of the Week honors after another powerful weekend of work. López Duart led USC with 10 goals scored at the Overnght MPSF Invitational, setting his USC career high with a five-goal outing — including the game-winner — in a 12-11 overtime win over No. 2 Stanford. In USC’s 13-12 overtime win over No. 10 Long Beach State, López Duart scored a team-high three goals and had two assists. He also scored once in USC’s win over UC Davis and once in a loss to No. 1 UCLA in the title match. López Duart still stands as USC’s top scorer so far this season, now with 25 goals scored.

CENTURY CLUBBIN’

In USC’s home opener, two Trojans hit the 100-goal mark during the same period of play. In their second season as team captains and fifth seasons of work as Trojans, Carson Kranz and Max Miller each nailed their 100th career goals. With his second goal of the game, Miller tallied his 100th to get USC a 7-5 lead over UC Irvine. Exactly four minutes later, Kranz drilled a 5-meter penalty shot to also notch his 100th. The pair are now on an elite list of 46 Trojans to have scored 100 goals in their USC careers.

BACK FOR MORE

USC returns five players who scored 20 or more goals last year to account for almost half of USC’s scoring. That includes three returning All-Americans in Zach Bettino and captains Carson Kranz and Max Miller , while USC also boasts an All-American goalie in Bernardo Herzer . USC’s “senior” class is sizable, as Kranz and Miller enter their fifth seasons along with fellow veterans Tom McGuire and Reed Stemler along with true seniors Luka Brnetic , Jake Carter , Eric Hubner and Aidan Wattson .

SHARPSHOOTERS

Firepower is far from a concern for these balanced Trojans. On the perimeter, the right side is taken care of with lefties Zach Bettino and Jack Vort along with right-handed attackers like Stefan Brankovic , Jake Carter and Andrej Grgurevic , who also shines as a master of the counterattack. Opposite them, Trojan fans will enjoy the USC debut of Robert López Duart and the rise of Luke Nelson , while key returners Carson Kranz , Tom McGuire , Aidan Wattson and Evan Ausmus boast the ability to strike from anywhere in the pool, and redshirt freshman Chase Landa is also set to factor into USC’s offensive machine.

FIRE IN THE HOLE

The two-meter slot will be a busy one, as USC has strength, depth and skill at both ends. Senior hole guard Luka Brnetic , who trained with the Croatian National Team last summer, is tabbed as a cornerstone of Pintaric’s defensive scheme along with fellow seniors Connor Cohen and Reed Stemler . Sophomore Spencer Averitt brings back his intensity to that spot as well to bring extra depth in the hole. Offensively, USC’s top scorer in 2024, Max Miller , is back for year five of work in the center position. Junior Zac Crenshaw returns as well to bring size and experience to USC’s two-meter attack, while Jack Martin is cued up for his Trojan debut as a proven force and a deft left hand in front of the cage.

CAGE FIGHTERS

Speaking of defense, the backbone sits between the pipes, where Bernardo Herzer emerged with All-American honors in his first season of work for the Trojans. His talented fellow goalies Eric Hubner and Charles Mills battled injuries last season, but both put forth ferocious stands in goal while healthy. All signs are pointing toward a reliable corps in the cage in 2024, with that trio back for more along with incoming freshman goalie Nemo Pavoggi .

NEW CREW

Three not-so-secret weapons — Stefan Brankovic , Jack Martin and Robert López Duart — are officially capped up for the first time as Trojans in 2024. Brankovic and Martin sat out their first season at USC and are now raring to go. López Duart brought his All-American accolades collected as a freshman at Long Beach State over to USC last spring. Three true freshmen round out the 2024 USC roster with the additions of goalie Nemo Pavoggi along with driver Taj Whitehead and utility Ben Mirisch .

PINTA’S PROGRAM

Marko Pintaric, who has been part of 14 NCAA championships during his 23 years on the USC coaching staff, is in his sixth year at the helm of the Trojan men’s program. Last season, he guided the Trojans to a 19th consecutive NCAA appearance, reaching the NCAA final for the 18th time in that span after also winning a second straight MPSF Tournament title. An All-American and 1998 NCAA champion as a player at USC, Pintaric served as co-head coach for the USC men for three seasons (2016-18), most recently helping the Trojans to the 2018 NCAA Championship. His USC coaching career began as an assistant coach to both the USC men and women in 2001.

LAST SEASON

USC’s 2023 season saw the Trojans repeat as the MPSF Tournament champions in order to clinch a 19th straight trip to the NCAA tourney. Host of the 2023 NCAA even, USC reached the semifinals and fell in a one-goal loss to eventual champion Cal to finish 16-7 overall. At season’s end, USC had five players earn ACWPC All-America honors led by first-time First Team pick Max Miller . USC also had Massimo Di Martire and Carson Kranz earn spots on the Second Team, while Zach Bettino and Bernardo Herzer earned Honorable Mention in their first seasons of work as Trojans.

THE PLACE TO BE.

The University of Southern California is the undeniable, unequaled and unquestioned top destination for student-athletes. USC is both home to 136 national team championships and one of the top-ranked private research institutions in the world. Located in the heart of the thriving Los Angeles metropolitan area, it is situated in one of the most diverse and visible media markets in the world. USC’s campus is driving distance from the beautiful beaches of Southern California, the majestic mountains range of the Sierra Nevada, the sprawling splendor of the Redwood and Sequoia national forests, and the mysterious Mojave Desert. The student-athlete experience at USC is truly unmatched.