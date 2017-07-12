NISCA Releases 2016-2017 High School All-American List

The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) has released their All-American lists for the 2016-2017 swim season.

For an athlete to achieve All-American honors, one must achieve the automatic qualifying time that was determined at the beginning of the season, or be one of the top 100 competitors under the consideration standard. The athletes must also achieve these times in a high school level competition, as club competition times do not qualify.

This year’s list featured athletes from several familiar high school powerhouses, such as Carmel High school in Indiana, Minnetonka High School in Minnesota, and Saint Xavier High School in Cincinnati.

One athlete in this list that stood above the rest was Carmel Junior Drew Kibler, who earned All-American honors in four events, including achieving the top time in two of events. Kibler achieved the top times in all of high school swimming in the 200 freestyle (1:33.30) and in the 100 freestyle (43.20). He was also a contributor on Carmel’s 200 freestyle relay, which was only beaten by the team from North Allegheny High school, and Carmel’s third place finishing 400 freestyle relay, which fell behind the team from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, and the team from St. Xavier. Kibler is currently committed to swim at Texas after graduating in 2018.

St. Xavier senior and Arizona State commit Grant House frequented the All-American list this year, as he achieved honors in eight of the eleven events. House earned honors in the 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, as well as being a part of Xavier’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays. House was also among the top three finishers in both in the 200 and 500 freestyles as well as both relays.

On the women’s side, there were several athletes who achieved multiple All-American honors, including sophomore Katherine Douglass of Pelham Memorial High School in Pelham, New York. Douglass achieved the honors in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Douglass was the top finisher in the 50 freestyle at 22.21 and was second in the 100 freestyle at 48.54.

Another woman that stood above the rest was Carmel High school and Georgia commit Sammie Burchill. Burchill contributed to Carmel’s All-American placing 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, as well as picking up individual honors in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Burchill was the fastest 200 IM swimmer in the nation by nearly a second and a half after going 1:56.67 at the IHSAA state finals.

This swim season also featured one new national high school record, as William Penn Charter School Junior Reece Whitley set a new national record in the 100 breaststroke. Whitley broke Creighton Prep’s Jacob Molacek’s old record of 52.92 by more than a second, as he went 51.84 in the final of the 2017 Eastern Championships. Whitely also achieved All-American honors in the 200 IM and as part of William Penn’s 200 medley relay. Whitley is committed to swim at Cal after graduating in 2018.

The NISCA have not released the standards for the 2017-2018 season.

NATIONAL INTERSCHOLASTIC SWIMMING COACHES ASSOCIATION

2016-2017 ALL-AMERICA SWIMMERS AND DIVERS

Boys Events in Yards

200 Med Rel | 200 Free | 200 Ind Med | 50 Free

Dive | 100 Fly |100 Free | 500 Free

200 Fr Rel | 100 Back | 100 Breast | 400 Fr Rel

Girls Events in Yards

200 Med Rel | 200 Free | 200 Ind Med |50 Free

Dive | 100 Fly | 100 Free | 500 Free

200 Fr Rel | 100 Back | 100 Breast | 400 Fr Rel

Water Polo

Diving

Academic