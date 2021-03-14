Nina Stanisavljevic Breaks a Pair of Age Records to Close Serbian Open

Serbian Open
- March 12-14, 2021
- Long Course Meters
- Belgrade, Serbia
- Live Results
15-year old Bosnian swimmer Lana Pudar wound up swimming just one race at this weekend’s Serbian Open, her breakthrough 57-second swim in the 100 fly, a FINA “A” cut, but she wasn’t the only swimmer to have a big swim this weekend 0 though most of them were from the home nation.
In fact, she wasn’t even the only young butterflier to break through. 12-year old Nemanja Maksic swam 1:00.87 in the men’s field to break the Serbian Age Record in the same event.
Those two were among 11 National Age Records broken on the weekend. Among other record breakers was 16-year old Nina Stanisavljevic, who broke a pair of records.
She won the 100 back in 55.50, just-missing the Olympic “B” standard by .03 seconds, and she also won the 100 back in 1:03.24.
Her best times coming into the meet were 56.24 and 1:03.85.
Other Noteworthy Results:
- The country’s elder statesman of swimming, 30-year old Caba Siladji, won both the 50 breaststroke in 27.87 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.74. Siladji is already qualified for the Olympic Games with an “A” cut time of 59.40 in the 100 breast done at the 2019 Hungarian Championships.
- 20-year old Katja Fain won the 200 free in 1:59.02. That’s the second-best time of her career, and just .16 seconds away from her lifetime best raced in June of 2019. She’s been 1:59-low twice this month after a 1:59.17 last weekend.