Nina Stanisavljevic Breaks a Pair of Age Records to Close Serbian Open

Serbian Open

March 12-14, 2021

Long Course Meters

Belgrade, Serbia

Live Results

15-year old Bosnian swimmer Lana Pudar wound up swimming just one race at this weekend’s Serbian Open, her breakthrough 57-second swim in the 100 fly, a FINA “A” cut, but she wasn’t the only swimmer to have a big swim this weekend 0 though most of them were from the home nation.

In fact, she wasn’t even the only young butterflier to break through. 12-year old Nemanja Maksic swam 1:00.87 in the men’s field to break the Serbian Age Record in the same event.

Those two were among 11 National Age Records broken on the weekend. Among other record breakers was 16-year old Nina Stanisavljevic, who broke a pair of records.

She won the 100 back in 55.50, just-missing the Olympic “B” standard by .03 seconds, and she also won the 100 back in 1:03.24.

Her best times coming into the meet were 56.24 and 1:03.85.

Other Noteworthy Results: