Nicholas Harviel Stays In-State, Commits to Milligan University

Nicholas Harviel has committed to swim for Milligan University in Milligan College, TN, which is eight hours away from his hometown of Germantown, TN. He does his club swimming at the Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club.

I am excited to continue my education and swim for Milligan University. From the moment I visited Milligan, it felt like home. Academically and athletically, it is a perfect fit. Coach Scarth, the staff, and the swimmers were so welcoming.

He currently attends Faith Heritage Christian Academy as a senior but competed for the Memphis Home Education Association (MHEA) during Tennessee’s 2020 high school season. At the TISCA State Championships, Harviel qualified in the 200 and 500 free, and helped MHEA’s 200 medley and 400 free relays to 9th and 4th place finishes. He smashed his personal bests in his individual events, dropping over a second in the 200 and three seconds in the 500 to finish 10th and 12th, respectively. His relay leadoff on the 400 free relay also counted as a personal best by a second.

This was Harviel’s most recent meet to date, as he has been unable to compete this season in either a club or high school format.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 22.67

100 Free- 47.61

200 Free- 1:44.15

500 Free- 4:46.87

Milligan University is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. At the 2020 AAC Conference Championships, they finished 3rd out of 8 teams in the combined rankings.

Harviel’s skills in mid-distance will make an immediate impact for the Buffaloes, as he would have ranked first on the 19-20 roster in both the 200 and 500 free. He also would have ranked 4th in the 50 and 3rd in the 100. At the 2020 AAC Championships, he would have made A-final appearances in the 100, 200, and 500 free, as well as snagged a B-final spot in the 50. His freestyle range will also give Milligan’s relays a nice bump.

The NAIA has decided against hosting their national championships this season. At the 2020 edition of the championships, Milligan’s men’s program finished 19th out of 36 teams.

Harviel will join Ethan McCosh, Adam Karakurt, AJ Stralow, Antonio Medina, Isaiah Silveira, and Cole Brusher in the Buffaloes’ class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

