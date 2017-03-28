NFHS Proposes Changes to Backstroke Start, Diving Approach for ’17-’18

The National Federation of State High Schools Association (NFHS) has released proposed rule changes for the 2017-2018 Swimming and Diving season. Citing confusion while interpreting different rules across state federations, NFHS intends to clarify and reorganize their rule book to make it consistent with all other NFHS athletic competitions. Additionally, the proposed changes are meant to encourage growth of both swimming and diving at the high school level and encourage participation in competitions as early as possible.

The proposals were sent out, along with a survey, by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches’ Association, to seek input from coaches around the country on the changes.

Among the most notable changes is the proposed rule 8-2-1c, which states “Standing in or on the gutter or curling the toes over the lip of the gutter immediately after the starting signal is permitted.” This change would allow backstrokers to curl their toes over the edge of the pool or over the touch pad. Currently, curling the toes over the edge of the pool or touch pad is grounds for a disqualification but with the emergence of backstroke wedges, NFHS believes that all high school swimmers should gain an advantage during their backstroke start. Swimmers may also now have their body submerged completely during the backstroke finish as long as the finish is simultaneous with them becoming submerged. According to NFHS, “This change allows the finish of backstroke to be officiated fairly.” The subjectivity of the current rule, mandating that a part of the swimmer’s body be at the surface is highly subjective and has caused controversy.

In order to encourage new divers to join high school teams and begin competition as beginners, the new rules proposal would add a clause stating that a diver may use a standing takeoff to begin their dive rather than requiring a hurdle which could take a longer period of time to master. This change would allow beginners to compete but also states that a penalty would be enforced by the official if a standing takeoff is used.

A complete list of rule changes and additions can be found below: