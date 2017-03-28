NFHS Proposes Changes to Backstroke Start, Diving Approach for ’17-’18

The National Federation of State High Schools Association (NFHS) has released proposed rule changes for the 2017-2018 Swimming and Diving season. Citing confusion while interpreting different rules across state federations, NFHS intends to clarify and reorganize their rule book to make it consistent with all other NFHS athletic competitions. Additionally, the proposed changes are meant to encourage growth of both swimming and diving at the high school level and encourage participation in competitions as early as possible.
The proposals were sent out, along with a survey, by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches’ Association, to seek input from coaches around the country on the changes.
Among the most notable changes is the proposed rule 8-2-1c, which states “Standing in or on the gutter or curling the toes over the lip of the gutter immediately after the starting signal is permitted.” This change would allow backstrokers to curl their toes over the edge of the pool or over the touch pad. Currently, curling the toes over the edge of the pool or touch pad is grounds for a disqualification but with the emergence of backstroke wedges, NFHS believes that all high school swimmers should gain an advantage during their backstroke start. Swimmers may also now have their body submerged completely during the backstroke finish as long as the finish is simultaneous with them becoming submerged. According to NFHS, “This change allows the finish of backstroke to be officiated fairly.” The subjectivity of the current rule, mandating that a part of the swimmer’s body be at the surface is highly subjective and has caused controversy.
In order to encourage new divers to join high school teams and begin competition as beginners, the new rules proposal would add a clause stating that a diver may use a standing takeoff to begin their dive rather than requiring a hurdle which could take a longer period of time to master. This change would allow beginners to compete but also states that a penalty would be enforced by the official if a standing takeoff is used.
A complete list of rule changes and additions can be found below:
- Complete restructuring of the 2017-2018 NFHS Swimming and Diving Handbook in order to clarify rules and create consistency throughout NFHS competitions
- State Associations may determine which meets are run as championships meets within their own state.
- Because many manufacturers are making swim caps with two flags on them, swimmers may now wear a cap with a flag on both sides rather than just one.
- Lap counters may count up or down depending on the athlete’s preference during distance events.
- The use of electronics to transmit information to athletes during a race or dive is considered unsporting conduct and is prohibited.
- Swimmers may not place their feet on top of the starting wedge during a start or takeoff.
- Dual confirmation is required on all takeoff violations and false starts in NFHS competition, not just championship meets.
- If the appropriate technology is available, relay takeoff violations must be confirmed electronically.
- The use of visual aides during dives is considered assistance and is prohibited.
- Jumps, hops and leaps all count towards the maximum of three steps prior to the hurdle to begin a dive.
- Divers may use a standing takeoff to begin a dive but will not be allowed to oscillate on the diving board more than four times and must stop oscillating the board when they come to their starting position.
- A dive will be considered deficient if a standing takeoff is used.
