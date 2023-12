New in Commit: Advanced Results Swimmer Selection

Courtesy of Commit Swimming, a SwimSwam partner

New Feature: Advanced Results Swimmer Selection

What is advanced results swimmer selection?

When a user loads results into Commit, there is an additional step called “Confirm Swimmers”. In this step, the user can now confirm which swimmers in the file represent their team.

Why did we build this feature?

Previously the user could control this with less granularity by selecting a team code from the file. This caused problems in a few use cases:

1. Multi-site clubs often have the same team code but operate independently for the majority of their meets. These clubs using Commit would get top time reports flooded with the other sites’ rosters.

2. When a swimmer on Team A swims in a meet for a different team (zone team, high school team, unattached) but Team A wants to get this swimmer’s time into Commit, they would have to upload the file and select no team in the file. This would attach the meet result to that swimmer, but would fail to attribute the results to the team itself in Commit.

The additional “confirm swimmers” step solves both problem #1 and problem #2. In this step, we show to the user all the swimmers in the file(s) and which ones we “think” are theirs. The user can override our guess in any way they see fit. In addition, related to problem #1, we give the user the flexibility to select a team in the file based not only on team code, but on location of the team as well.

How do you use this feature in Commit?

1. User navigates to meets → results and clicks “Add Results”

2. User drags and drops result files

3. User maps teams in file to their team in Commit

4. User edits and confirms the swimmers they want to include on their team reports

5. User sees upload progress for each file and knows when all data is in the system

Additional Changes in Commit Swimming Recently

1. Favorite sets are now visible in the new UI

2. Mobile view of a workout fixed in new UI

3. Alphabetical sort added for meet billing

4. Added custom fields to registration

5. Added better document acknowledgement/ viewing for registrations

6. Fix bug of repeating names on message list, roster, and search bar

7. Corrected USA Swimming data for transferred athletes

8. A user can now duplicate programs

9. A user can now duplicate jobs

10. Sub group name now displays on the workout stats in the new UI

11. Delivered and read receipts are now functioning again

12. Parent in-app registration where there were no PDF documents caused white screen – now fixed.

13. Messages were loading strangely and sometimes not loading proper history for sent and drafts – now fixed.

14. Workout list infinite scroll now working in the new UI

Commit Swimming, originally known for its workout management software, now has swim team management software designed to replace TeamUnify for your club.

Commit Swimming is the fresh team management software your swim club needs today. Hundreds of teams have already made the switch off of old software and upgraded their club to Commit Swimming. And clubs who have made the switch absolutely love their decision:

“Commit Swimming is the best team management software out there. I have tried SwimTopia, TeamUnify and Active. Commit is better and offers everything you need.”

