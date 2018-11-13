New In Commit: A Fresh Look

You know that feeling after a new haircut? When you feel like a million bucks just because you have a fresh look? That’s what Commit Swimming feels like today:

The entire design of Commit was studied, improved, and simplified. Everything from the colors, to where the buttons are, to what the buttons say, and what the spacing is was optimized to improve the overall quality of the product.

Who Cares?

I know you might be thinking – who cares? A button is a button. But if you’ve ever used a clunky piece of software before, you know what I’m talking about. There is just something about a clean, slick, user interface that makes the whole thing easy to use.

Ditch the paper now

Don’t waste your coaching brain power on paper that won’t stand the test of time! Watch and learn how to stop writing workouts on paper.

Usually, new designs work well for new users, but existing users complain about the changes. I don’t blame anyone for this! Heck – if I was using a product for a long time and suddenly everything was different, it would take some getting used to. But even the response from current users was receptive…. Commit users who have been using the product for years noticed the new look and feel and had wonderful things to say:

“By the way, the new design and layout of the platform looks great and is good to navigate around!”

“We love it”

“LOVE THE NEW LOOK!”

Imagine how you’ll feel by jumping in fresh?

Okay – So how do I try it?

If you are a swim coach and don’t know what Commit is or haven’t looked at Commit in a while, go to commitswimming.com and click “Try it Now”. It’s free to try and no credit card required. With your trial, you get swimming’s #1 workout manager on all of your devices. This state of the art software is built specifically for swim coaches and comes with 24/7 first class customer support.

Here are 8 reasons you should start using Commit Swimming this season:

ONE

The fresh look! Did you really think that wasn’t going to be the first reason? After the latest update, everything looks and feels slick. If you’re not used to a premium user experience with swimming software, you will be blown away by the look and feel of Commit. Every button click is snappy, the animations are smooth, and you feel like you can trust every single click you make.

TWO

Commit’s pricing is fair and transparent. They are different from “the other guys”, and it shows in their pricing. There are no setup fees, no hidden fees, no “lock-in” period, no contract, and there is no negotiating or haggling. Everyone pays the same, low price. It’s $8/ month or $90/ year per coach. There are even discounts for teams with 3+ coaches using Commit. You can view information about team pricing at commitswimming.com/pricing.

THREE

Commit’s service is second to none. When you email Commit Swimming, you’re speaking to a business owner, a software developer, a salesman, and a customer service rep all at the same time. There is no disconnect between what is promised to get done and what actually gets done. There is no “going up the chain”. Someone will hear your concern and give you a viable solution on the spot 100% of the time. Period.

FOUR

Commit Swimming is the only swimming software company that lets you sign up on the spot without speaking to a pushy salesman or pulling out your credit card. And, for a limited time, this stress-free sign-up process comes with a 14-day free trial. No credit card required. No gimmicks. Just a truly free trial. Sign up for your free trial today at commitswimming.com/coaches. It won’t be around forever.

FIVE

You’re used to the routine. A sales rep visits your pool to show you just the basics of the new swim software your club bought. Next, you spend months convincing everybody on staff to adopt the new technology. That is a problem. Software should simplify your life, not complicate it… from day one… for everybody. Commit is so easy to use that you won’t need anyone visiting you, you won’t need an hour-long webinar, and you’ll barely need to watch a 5-minute tutorial! Everyone on staff will be up and running within days.

SIX

You shouldn’t be restricted to a spreadsheet or one line input boxes when writing a set. Other workout management software forces you to follow a structured format that removes the character of your workout. No one wants to sit there and click buttons to change the reps, the distance, and the interval for each set. With Commit Swimming, all you have to do is type! It’s as easy as using a Word document, but it provides more data than traditional workout managers.

SEVEN

Do you want your swimmers to keep a log book? There is no need for them to write on a notepad anymore. With Commit’s mobile app, the athletes on your roster can review their workouts after they happen and take notes on each one. It’s a digital logbook that speaks their language.

EIGHT

It’s the perfect time to get more efficient and organized. There are always reasons not to make adjustments to your routine, but you don’t want to look back in 20 years and realize that now you’re “that coach stuck in his ways”.

Commit Swimming puts you, the coach, in control. Save more time writing workouts with Commit. Say goodbye to notebooks and clunky software.

Contact Commit anytime at [email protected]. You can also follow them on Facebook, on Twitter, or on their blog.

Swimming Press Release courtesy of Commit Swimming, a SwimSwam partner.