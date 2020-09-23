New Coronavirus Restrictions In England Mean Less Water Polo, Artistic Swimming

Swim England CEO Jane Nickerson released a new statement from the organization in response to the latest coronavirus-related restrictions put in place by the nation’s government.

In addition to general societal restrictions, which we will detail later in the post, indoor organized sport for those over the age of 18 will no longer be exempt from ‘the rule of six.’ That rule dictates that, when meeting with people you don’t live with you can socialize in groups of up to 6 people. This is a legal limit.

Organized outdoor sport or licensed outdoor physical activity for under-18s is permitted, while elite sporting competition and training are also specifically listed as exempt. Swim England confirms, “there is no impact on masters swimming or on water polo players and artistic swimming teams made up of children and young people aged up to and including 17 years of age.”

However, the sports of water polo and artistic swimming for 18+ are facing a tough challenge. Water polo for this age category is now restricted to just three versus three, while no more than 6 participants can practice artistic swimming.

Nickerson said of this situation, “It’s extremely disappointing to hear that the latest restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus will affect adult water polo and artistic swimming team events, especially as water polo was only just given the green light to return to competitive training and matches.

“Rest assured, we will be doing everything we can to continue to support our water polo and artistic swimming communities during this time.”

According to the new governmental mandates, the following key laws have been updated as of September 23rd or September 24th.

Guidance stating that face coverings and visors should be worn in close contact services will now become law (from 24 September).

Customers in private hire vehicles and taxis must wear face coverings (from 23 September).

Customers in hospitality venues must wear face coverings, except when seated at a table to eat or drink. Staff in hospitality and retail will now also be required to wear face coverings (from 24 September).

Businesses selling food or drink (including cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants), social clubs, casinos, bowling alleys, amusement arcades (and other indoor leisure centres or facilities), funfairs, theme parks, adventure parks and activities, and bingo halls, must be closed between 10pm and 5am. This will include takeaways but delivery services can continue after 10pm (from 24 September).

Businesses and organisations will face stricter rules to make their premises COVID Secure (from 28 September): A wider range of leisure and entertainment venues, services provided in community centres, and close contact services will be subject to the COVID-19 Secure requirements in law and fines of up to £10,000 for repeated breaches.

The police will be able to enforce these legal limits, and if you break them you could face a fine (fixed penalty notice) of £200, doubling for further breaches up to a maximum of £6,400.

Hospitality businesses are also required to ensure there are no unlawful gatherings in their premises. We know the majority of businesses are responsible and are taking the necessary steps to be COVID-19 Secure, but for those businesses who won’t take those steps, egregious breaches will be enforced. Any breaches are liable of a fine of up to £10,000. We will be extending these legal requirements to extra businesses in the leisure and entertainment sectors from 28 September.

Anyone holding a gathering of more than 30 (such as a rave or house party) could face a £10,000 fine.

At the time of publishing, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Center, the nation of England has had 347,842 coronavirus cases reported (.51% of the population), resulting in 37,139 deaths.