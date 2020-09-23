16-Year-Old Yanagimoto Ne Banaya Record

Tokyo Special Swimming Tourney- High School

Saturday, September 19 th – Tuesday, September 22 nd

– Tuesday, September 22 Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center

LCM (50m)

2020 Tokyo Special Swimming Tournament High School Edition Mei Participate Karte Huye, Nichidai Buzan High School Ke Sophomore Ne 1:47.85 Ki Timing Ke Saath Huge Personal Best Ka Record Set Kiya. Yah Unke Apne Previous Pb Se 2 Second Dur Tha. Aur Is Record Ne Unhe Podium Par Toh Top Par Rakha Hi Saath Mei Emerging Freestyle Talent From The Asian Continent Ki Baat Cheet Mei Bhi Top Par Rakha.

But Yanagimoto Yahi Nhi Ruke. Is Teenager Ne Tatsumi International Swimming Center Mei 100m Free Mei Competition Ke Final Din Mei Apna Ek Aur Lifetime Best Record Banaya, Is Baar 49.41 Timing Ke Saath.

23.77/25.64 Ko Split Karte Huye Yanagimoto Ke 49.41 Ne Na Kewal Podium Top Kiya Nearly 2 Seconds Se, Balki Unki Outing Ne Ek New Japanese High School Record Set Kiya. Unke Is Record Ne Kaafi Time Se Japan Ke Kenta Hirai Ke 49.49 Ke Record Ko Bhi Break Kar Diya. Jo Hirai Ne 2012 Mei Banaya Tha.

Last Year 2019 Japan Swim Mei, Yanagimoto Ne 100m Free Event Mei 39th Place Par Finish Kiya Tha, Us Time Ke Is 15-Year-Old Boy Ne 51.83 Ka Time Liya Tha. Recently Hi Last November Ke Tokyo Open Mei Yanagimoto Ne 51.62 Timing Par Stuck Rahe The.

16-Year-Old Yanagimoto Ke 49.41 Pb Time Inko United States Ka 3rd Fastest 15-16 Year-Old All-Time Bana Dega. Inse Aage Sirf Caeleb Dressel 49.28 Ki Timing Ke Saath Hai Aur Destin Lasco Hai 49.40 Ki Timing Ke Saath.

