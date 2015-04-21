NCAP hires former Machine, Rockville-Montgomery coach Sue Chen to work with Gemmel, Ledecky site

Nation’s Capital Swim Club is already one of the hottest age group super-clubs in the country, and their coaching staff just added a new power-player in former Machine Aquatics coach Sue Chen.

Chen coached with the Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club for two decades, coaching multiple high-level athletes – most recently, American record-holder Jack Conger. Chen left Rockville Montgomery in 2013 to coach with Machine, but now makes the leap to NCAP.

“At Nation’s Capital, we’re always looking for ways to help our athletes continue to improve,” said club CEO Tom Ugast. “Sue became available and contacted me asking if we had any opportunities for her to coach with us.”

That contact coincided with an opening at NCAP when a current coach moved away, said Ugast, leading to Chen’s hiring with the multi-site mega-club.

Chen will coaching alongside Bruce Gemmell at the Georgetown Prep site, where world record-holder Katie Ledecky currently trains.

That gives NCAP a pairing of two renowned age group coaches at the same site, something Ugast says should help the club through what will be a busy season for Gemmell and Ledecky.

“Over the next 18 months, Bruce will have to travel a lot with Katie and on national teams,” Ugast said. “With Sue on board, we know we still have a coach here who can work with our athletes who are trying to make that next step.

“Even when Bruce is travelling, we don’t miss a beat in terms of workouts and training.”

Chen will start primarily working with the team’s Silver I group, which consists of high-level 11-14-year-olds competing at the Sectional and Junior National level. Ugast added that her role will continue to evolve and expand as the year goes on.

“Over this quad, our goal is getting all of our kids from age 8 to 18 to continually improve,” Ugast said. “Adding Sue to the staff definitely helps us do that.”