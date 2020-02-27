NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships Tickets On Sale Now

The NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships return to the IU Natatorium, March 25-28. The IU Natatorium is located in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana on the campus of IUPUI. This is the 18th time that Indiana Sports Corp and IUPUI have co-hosted the swimming and diving championships since 1983 and the 12th time the two have partnered for championships at the DI level. With 2020 marking an Olympic year for the summer games, several student-athletes competing at the championships will also vie for a spot on Team USA this summer at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming.

The digital platform, ESPN3, will stream the championships finals sessions live Wednesday through Saturday. All sessions not part of ESPN’s broadcasts will be streamed live on IndianaSportsCorp.org with live results for the championships available on NCAA.com and IndianaSportsCorp.org.

All-session and single-session tickets are on sale now at NCAA.com/Tickets.

Indianapolis will also host the 2020 FINA Men’s and Women’s Intercontinental Water Polo Tournament at the end of April, as well as the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving in June. Both events will occur at the IU Natatorium. More information can be found at IndianaSportsCorp.org.

