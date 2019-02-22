NC State Women Finish Wednesday With ACC Record

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NC State women closed Wednesday’s first full day of action at the 2019 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships both with a lead in the team standings (45 points ahead of Louisville) and a new ACC Record in the 200 medley relay.

The team of Ky-Lee Perry, Kylee Alons, Sirena Rowe, and Sophie Hansson combined for a 1:26.15. That took half-a-second off the old Conference and Meet record of 1:26.67 set at this meet last year by Virginia.

NC State – New Record Virginia – Old Record Ky-Lee Perry – 21.58 Morgan Hill – 22.20 Kylee Alons – 21.19 Dina Rommel – 21.93 Sirena Rowe – 21.42 Laine Reed – 21.51 Sophie Hansson – 21.96 Caitlin Cooper – 21.03 Total Time 1:26.15 1:26.67

The Cavaliers, who had 3 new legs on their relay, were 3rd this year, 2-and-a-half seconds back. NC State, meanwhile, had a full refresh of their relay from the one that was 3rd last year. Two of the new additions, Alons and Hansson, are freshman; Rowe is a sophomore, and Perry, a junior, was injured at ACCs last season and unavailable.