NC State Women Finish Wednesday With ACC Record

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NC State women closed Wednesday’s first full day of action at the 2019 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships both with a lead in the team standings (45 points ahead of Louisville) and a new ACC Record in the 200 medley relay.

The team of Ky-Lee PerryKylee AlonsSirena Rowe, and Sophie Hansson combined for a 1:26.15. That took half-a-second off the old Conference and Meet record of 1:26.67 set at this meet last year by Virginia.

NC State – New Record Virginia – Old Record
Ky-Lee Perry – 21.58 Morgan Hill – 22.20
Kylee Alons – 21.19 Dina Rommel – 21.93
Sirena Rowe – 21.42 Laine Reed – 21.51
Sophie Hansson – 21.96 Caitlin Cooper – 21.03
Total Time 1:26.15 1:26.67

The Cavaliers, who had 3 new legs on their relay, were 3rd this year, 2-and-a-half seconds back. NC State, meanwhile, had a full refresh of their relay from the one that was 3rd last year. Two of the new additions, Alons and Hansson, are freshman; Rowe is a sophomore, and Perry, a junior, was injured at ACCs last season and unavailable.

1
Silent Observer

All FOUR Wolfpack women were under 22…and none were seniors.

That’s an amazing thing. The future is looking really bright in Raleigh! Can’t wait to see them all fully tapered for NCs!!!

