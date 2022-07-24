NC State Commit Hebert Continues Success into Day 3 of Santa Clarita Sectionals

2022 SANTA CLARITA SECTIONALS

July 21-24, 2022

Santa Clarita Aquatic Center

LCM (5o meters)

Results: “2022 CA-NV Speedo Sectionals” on Meet Mobile

Highlighting night 3 was Madeleine Hebert who won two events. Hebert kicked off the night with an individual win in the women’s 400 free swimming a time of 4:23.27. That was a huge best time as her previous best stood at a 4:28.27 which she swam in May 2022.

Later in the night, Hebert was a member of Team Rebel Aquatics’ winning 800 free relay. The team of Hannah Jones, Malia Fernandez, Hebert, and Bridget Sullivan combined for a final time of 8:39.53. Hebert had the fastest split with a 2:06.81.

After winning an event on night 1 and 2, McKay Mickelson picked up another win on night 3. Mickelson won the men’s 200 back in a 2:03.79, winning the event by over five seconds. That was a best time for Mickelson as his previous best stood at a 2:04.03 which he swam in May 2021. Notably, Mickelson was second in the short course yards version of the event at the 2022 Western Athletic Conference Championships as he competed for UNLV.

After winning the 200 free on night 2, Timothy Paisley won the men’s 400 free in a 4:03.10. Paisley holds a best time of 4:01.74 in the event which he swam earlier this year.

In what was the tightest finish of the night, Justin Wong came away with the win in the men’s 100 fly touching in a 54.76. He finished just ahead of Steven Butler of TRA who touched in a 54.77

Rising junior at CSU-Bakersfield Mikayla Popham won the women’s 200 back in a 2:19.37. She won the event by over three seconds. That was a best time for Popham by over four seconds as her previous best stood at a 2:24.21.

Eva Carlson won the women’s 100 breast in a 1:10.74. Carlson holds a best time of 1:10.59 in the event. Notably, her swim from day 3 was faster than she was at Wave I Olympic Trials as she swam a 1:11.28 there. Carlson is a rising sophomore at UCLA.

17 year old Luke Bezanilla of PATH won the men’s 100 breast in a 1:04.76. That improved upon his best time of 1:06.02 which he swam at this meet a year ago.

Wining the women’s 100 fly was Cameron Snowden (PATH) as she finished in a 1:01.62 to win by over a second. That was just off of her best time of 1:01.51. Snowden is committed to UNC-Wilmington for fall 2022.

Fast Swim Team’s relay of Seamus Brown, Jaxx Miller, Skyler Kao, and James Miller combined for a final time of 7:56.20 to win the men’s 800 free relay. Both Kao (1:59.01) and Miller (1:57.76) had splits under the 2:00 mark.