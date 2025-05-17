NC State Commit Emerson Callis Claims Double Gold On Night 2 Of Richmond Sectionals

The Richmond Spring Sectionals continued on Friday at the Collegiate School Aquatic Center in Richmond, Virginia, with several athletes delivering standout performances on the opening night of finals. The long course prelims-finals meet runs through May 18 and features top talent from across the East Coast, many of whom are targeting major championship meets later this summer.
Friday’s finals session was a brief one, featuring just three events for both men and women: the 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and 400 IM.
Virginia Hinds of All Star Aquatics put together another standout swim in the women’s 200 free, stopping the clock in a time of 2:02.51. The 17-year-old Georgia commit followed up on her 100 free win from the night before by eclipsing her previous best of 2:03.80 from last summer’s USA Swimming Futures in Richmond. Anna Shnowske, also 17, from 757 Swim, swam a time of 2:05.19 to take 2nd, while 15-year-old Mia Eubank of NOVA of Virginia hit the wall in 2:05.52 for 3rd.
Douglas Sims of Nation’s Capital hada massive time drop in the men’s 200 free, logging a time of 1:53.80 to win the event. The 16-year-old first popped a 1:54.24 in prelims, which had already bested his previous mark of 1:54.79, before lowering it again in finals.
Tennessee commit Gabe Nunziata, 18, from Old Dominion Aquatic Club, recorded an effort of 1:54.71 to take 2nd, shattering his previous best of 1:56.55 from last May’s Eastern Zone Super Sectional. 20-year-old John Drumm of Condors Swim Club checkedin at 1:55.13 for 3rd.
Nunziata, who won both the 100 breast and 200 IM on Thursday, wrapped up his day in the 400 IM by posting a time of 4:29.40—just a few seconds shy of his lifetime best of 4:25.16 from last summer’s Richmond Futures. Andrew Roose, 18, of Williamsburg Aquatic Club, stopped the clock in 4:31.59 to take 2nd, while 17-year-old Ethan Zhou of Condors Swim Club collected bronze with a time of 4:37.04.
In the women’s 100 fly, 16-year-old NC State commit Emerson Callis of Quest Swimming posted a time of 1:00.76, narrowly dropping her previous best of 1:00.84 from the Futures meet in Richmond. Ines Arnall of Westchester Aquatic Club recorded a 1:01.71 to claim 2nd, while Virginia Hinds logged a 3rd-place finish in 1:01.99 to complete her double.
Callis returned in the 400 IM, this time poppinga 4:52.85—just over her personal best of 4:49.38 from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series earlier this month. Ava Jochims, a 16-year-old from Racer X Aquatics, recorded a 4:54.98 to take 2nd, while 18-year-old Mary Gregory of Williamsburg Aquatic Club hit the wall in 5:01.99 for 3rd.
Landon Gentry of Virginia Tech led the men’s 100 fly with a time of 54.67, hitting the wall just over his careerbest of 53.45 from the 2020 U.S. Open. Andrejs Brooks, 18, of All Star Aquatics, who won the 100 free last night and is a U.S. Naval Academy commit, notched a 55.16 for 2nd place. 17–year-old Zack Kusch of Streamline Aquatic Club recordeda time of 56.36 to round out the top three.
Action continues through Sunday, with Saturday evening’s finals set to showcase the 200 fly, 100 back, and 400 free. One of the weekend’s most anticipated showdowns will come in that 200 fly, where Thomas Heilman is slated to make his only appearance of the meet. The 2023 World Championship relay gold medalist and 2024 Olympic relay silver medalist is treating the swim as a final tune-up before the U.S. World Championship Trials, scheduled for June 3–7.