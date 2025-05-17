NC State Commit Emerson Callis Claims Double Gold On Night 2 Of Richmond Sectionals

Douglas Sims of Nation’s Capital had a massive time drop in the men’s 200 free, logging a time of 1:53.80 to win the event. The 16-year-old first popped a 1:54.24 in prelims, which had already bested his previous mark of 1:54.79, before lowering it again in finals.

Tennessee commit Gabe Nunziata, 18, from Old Dominion Aquatic Club, recorded an effort of 1:54.71 to take 2nd, shattering his previous best of 1:56.55 from last May’s Eastern Zone Super Sectional. 20-year-old John Drumm of Condors Swim Club checked in at 1:55.13 for 3rd.

Nunziata, who won both the 100 breast and 200 IM on Thursday, wrapped up his day in the 400 IM by posting a time of 4:29.40—just a few seconds shy of his lifetime best of 4:25.16 from last summer’s Richmond Futures. Andrew Roose, 18, of Williamsburg Aquatic Club, stopped the clock in 4:31.59 to take 2nd, while 17-year-old Ethan Zhou of Condors Swim Club collected bronze with a time of 4:37.04.

In the women’s 100 fly, 16-year-old NC State commit Emerson Callis of Quest Swimming posted a time of 1:00.76, narrowly dropping her previous best of 1:00.84 from the Futures meet in Richmond. Ines Arnall of Westchester Aquatic Club recorded a 1:01.71 to claim 2nd, while Virginia Hinds logged a 3rd-place finish in 1:01.99 to complete her double.

Callis returned in the 400 IM, this time popping a 4:52.85—just over her personal best of 4:49.38 from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series earlier this month. Ava Jochims, a 16-year-old from Racer X Aquatics, recorded a 4:54.98 to take 2nd, while 18-year-old Mary Gregory of Williamsburg Aquatic Club hit the wall in 5:01.99 for 3rd.

Landon Gentry of Virginia Tech led the men’s 100 fly with a time of 54.67, hitting the wall just over his career best of 53.45 from the 2020 U.S. Open. Andrejs Brooks, 18, of All Star Aquatics, who won the 100 free last night and is a U.S. Naval Academy commit, notched a 55.16 for 2nd place. 17–year-old Zack Kusch of Streamline Aquatic Club recorded a time of 56.36 to round out the top three.