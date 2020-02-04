Nathan Adrian, Kelsi Dahlia, Zach Harting on Champion’s Mojo Podcast

You’ll find inspiration and motivation in the Champion’s Mojo Podcast, a weekly podcast for the swimming community, offering in-depth interviews with the most elite Swimmers and Coaches in the sport.

Here are three fresh conversations with Champion’s you’ll love!

1.NATHAN ADRIAN, Listen #49: 5-Time Olympic Gold Medalist and 27 Golds in International Competition, Nathan is referred to by many as the Sprinting G.O.A.T.

What you’ll hear: We visit with Nathan at the one year mark since returning to the pool after surgery and treatment for testicular cancer. Nathan shares how his battle with cancer has changed how he sees everything and how he’s used the concept of marginal improvement to help guide his success.

Why it matters: We guarantee you’ll be inspired and want to implement incremental changes in your life for success.

2.ZACH HARTING, Listen #48: USA Swimming’s National Team, a 2018 Pan Pacs medalist, and a multiple time NCAA All-American

What you’ll hear: Zach Harting joins the show to share his recipe for how to use alter egos and avatars for success.

Why it matters: Learn about an innovative tool for creating greater success in your life, whether it is in athletics, work or other areas.

3.KELSI DAHLIA, Listen #47: Olympic Champion and World Record Holder, first woman under 50:00 in the 100 yard butterfly, Multiple NCAA titles.

What you’ll hear: Kelsi is fresh off winning the ISL finals in the 100 meter butterfly, defeating the current World Record holder.

Why it matters: How gratitude and life-balance is what helps her get through tough times.

