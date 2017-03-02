Natalie Grothe Double Leads Dominant IRSC Through 2 Days at NJCAA Nats

2017 NJCAA Junior National Championships

March 1-4, 2017

Buffalo, New York

The 2017 National Junior College Athletics Association Championships are under way in Buffalo, New York at the Burt Flickinger Athletic Center. The overarching story-line through 2 days of competition is the same as its been for decades – Indian River State College in Florida is well on their way to a 43rd-straight men’s and 35th-straight women’s titles, with the men’s run being the longest unbroken current national championship streak in collegiate athletics.

But there’s a new wrinkle to this year’s meet, in the form of a rare star to emerge from one of the meet’s other 12 participating schools – Hylt Collinson from Iowa Lakes community College.

Scores through 2 days

Men:

IRSC – 669 Iowa Central CC – 245 Southwestern Oregon CC – 245 South Georgia SC – 203 Lincoln College – 183 Iowa Lakes CC – 177 Monroe CC – 146 Genesee CC – 126 Erie CC – 71 Herkimer County CC – 52 Jamestown CC – 47 Queensborough – 43

Women:

IRSC – 574 South Georgia SC – 287 Iowa Central CC – 241.5 Southwestern Oregon CC – 236 Lincoln College – 193.5 Monroe CC – 184 Iowa Lakes CC – 103 Genesee CC – 94 Erie CC – 85 Fashion Institute of Technology – 84 Jamestown CC – 50 Herkimer County CC – 35 Queensborough – 3

Through two days of competition, the freshman Collinson, who hails from South Africa, has picked up two individual wins. His first came in the 200 IM on day 1, where a 1:49.64 beat out Indian River’s Cameron Newton (1:50.00) for the title. On day 2, he won the 400 IM in 3:54.56 – which was a more comfortable 6-second margin of victory. Hewon’t swim the 100 IM on Friday to take the triple, but instead will shift his focus to the 100 breaststroke, where he’s the 4th seed behind a trio of sub-56s from Indian River.

Collinson is part of a big wave of South Africans who have come to the NJCAA in recent years. Financial woes in their home federation, combined with the lure of Brad Tandy’s future success after transferring to become an NCAA All-American at Arizona, have proved a strong push-and-pull for their swimmers.

The meet as a whole has been down from prior years, with only one swimming NJCAA records having been broken at the meet’s halfway point. That came in prelims when Indian River’s Nicholas Loomis swam a 46.53 in the 100 fly. He added a second in finals, but his 47.64 was still enough to handily win. In addition, there has been a new diving mark set – IRSC’s Robby Costine won the men’s 3-meter with a score of 623.65, which broke Michael Wright’s school and NJCAA record of 614.50 from 2008.

The women’s IM events to date also pulled down a double winner – Natalie Grothe from Indian River. Grothe is a rare swimmer who was on an NCAA team (Colorado State) and then transferred into the NJCAA – most swimmers who continue collegiate competition beyond their 2 years in the NJCAA will transfer to NCAA programs.

In Wednesday’s 200 IM, she placed 1st in 2:05.95, part of a 1-2-3 finish from IRSC, and in the 400 IM she won again in 4:32.90. Those are both lifetime bests for her.

Those wins are part of a meet-long title sweep for IRSC thus far, including a similar double from Osianna McReed, who won the 50 free (23.13) and 100 fly (55.20).

