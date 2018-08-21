Nashville Aquatic Club’s Ben Kelly is Headed to Delta State

Ben Kelly from Nashville Aquatic Club and Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee will swim for Delta State University in the fall, joining Devin Wise in the class of 2022.

“I’m so excited to officially announce my commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Delta State University!! @DeltaStateSWD @NACswim @cpalions @swimswamnews”

Kelly wrapped up his prep career with the CPA Lions in February at the 2018 TISCA Tennessee State Championships. He took 8th in the 500 free and 13th in the 200 free, earning PBs in both events. In club swimming, the longer the event, the better he does. And yet, at the Southern Premier Invitational in March, he added to his high school PBs with new times in the 50/100 free and 1650 free. This summer he improved his times in the 50/800/1500 free, 50 back, and 200 fly.

Kelly would have scored for the Statesmen at the 2018 New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference Championships in the 1650 (6th), 500 free (A final), and 200 free (C final). Delta State men’s team won their 10th NSISC championship in program history in 2018.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:15.76

500 free – 4:40.07

200 free- 1:44.22

https://twitter.com/benpkelly/status/949117983057678337/