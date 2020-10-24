MN State Champion Katherine Randall (2022) Makes Verbal Commitment to ASU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Katherine Randall from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota has announced her verbal commitment to Arizona State University for 2022-23.

“I am thrilled to be able to announce my verbal commitment to continue my studies and swimming at Arizona State University!! I want to give a huge thank you to my friends, family, and coaches for giving me the support to be able to continue doing what I love for a school that is seriously one of a kind. I can’t wait to be a Sun Devil😈🔱🌞 #forksup”

Randall swims for Riptide Swim Club and specializes in distance freestyle. Most recently, she won the 1000 free (9:57.92) and 1650 free (16:44.56) at the 2020 Minnesota Short Course Senior State Championship hosted by North Suburban Aquatic Club. She also finished 2nd in the 500 free (4:53.21) and 200 fly (2:01.72), 3rd in the 200 free (1:51.07), and 4th in the 400 IM (4:26.01). The meet produced lifetime bests in the 100/200/1000 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. She won the 800m free (9:03.16) and 1500m free (17:24.84) at the Minnesota Long Course Senior State Championships in the summer of 2019, as well. She came away from the meet with PBs in the 200m free (2:06.84), 400m free (4:24.80), and 800m free.

Randall placed 8th in the mile at 2019 Winter Juniors West, notching a personal best time of 16:35.28. She finished 15th in the 500 free, again with a lifetime best (4:50.80).

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:35.28

1000 free – 9:57.92

500 free – 4:50.80

200 free – 1:51.07

100 free – 52.71

400 IM – 4:26.01

200 fly – 2:01.72

Arizona State, whose entire team is taking a redshirt year in 2020-21, has also received verbal commitments from Mackenzie Nedom and Zoe Summar for the class of 2026. Randall’s best 1650 free time would already score at Pac-12s in the 1650 free (she would have been 15th in 2020) but she’s still a touch shy in the 200/500 free (it took 1:48.79/4:49.24 to score).

