Daily Swim Coach Workout #254

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
snorkel:
6×25 @ :45 front scull
6×25 @ :40 FR head lead active balance
6×50 @ 1:10, odds FR kwb, evens FR 6ks
:30 rest, snorkel off
4×75 @ 1:30, FR/BK slk/FR
3:00 break
fins:
16×25 @ :35, odds uwdk, evens FR #5 rule
4:00 break
6×25 @ :40 BR arms FR legs, 2 sec glide
2×50 @ 1:10 kwb, BR/FR
2×50 @ 1:00 BR/FR, fpa (fastest possible average)
2×75 @ 1:30 BK/BR/FR, desc
6×25 @ :40 BR arms FL legs, 2 sec glide
2×50 @ 1:10 kwb, BR/FR
4×50 @ 1:00 BR/FR, fpa
4×75 @ 1:30 BK/BR/FR, desc 1-2
6×25 @ :40 BR paka drill (pull-glide-kick-glide)
2×50 @ 1:10 BR/FR kwb
6×50 @ 1:00 BR/FR, fpa
6×75 @ 1:30 BK/BR/FR, desc 1-3
kwb = kick with board
uwdk = under water dolphin kick
slk = streamline kick
desc = descend
fpa = fastest possible average
Stephen Clendenin
Dulles South Riding Head Coach, Nations Capital Swim Club
