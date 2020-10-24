Daily Swim Coach Workout #254

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Terms:

kwb = kick with board

uwdk = under water dolphin kick

slk = streamline kick

desc = descend

snorkel:

6×25 @ :45 front scull

6×25 @ :40 FR head lead active balance

6×50 @ 1:10, odds FR kwb, evens FR 6ks

:30 rest, snorkel off

4×75 @ 1:30, FR/BK slk/FR

3:00 break

fins:

16×25 @ :35, odds uwdk, evens FR #5 rule

4:00 break

6×25 @ :40 BR arms FR legs, 2 sec glide

2×50 @ 1:10 kwb, BR/FR

2×50 @ 1:00 BR/FR, fpa (fastest possible average)

2×75 @ 1:30 BK/BR/FR, desc

6×25 @ :40 BR arms FL legs, 2 sec glide

2×50 @ 1:10 kwb, BR/FR

4×50 @ 1:00 BR/FR, fpa

4×75 @ 1:30 BK/BR/FR, desc 1-2

6×25 @ :40 BR paka drill (pull-glide-kick-glide)

2×50 @ 1:10 BR/FR kwb

6×50 @ 1:00 BR/FR, fpa

6×75 @ 1:30 BK/BR/FR, desc 1-3

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

kwb = kick with board

uwdk = under water dolphin kick

slk = streamline kick

desc = descend

fpa = fastest possible average



Stephen Clendenin

Dulles South Riding Head Coach, Nations Capital Swim Club Dulles South Riding Head Coach, Nations Capital Swim Club

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.