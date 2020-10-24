Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #254

Dan Dingman

October 23rd, 2020

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  3 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Terms:
    kwb = kick with board
    uwdk = under water dolphin kick
    slk = streamline kick
    desc = descend

snorkel:
6×25 @ :45 front scull
6×25 @ :40 FR head lead active balance
6×50 @ 1:10, odds FR kwb, evens FR 6ks
:30 rest, snorkel off
4×75 @ 1:30, FR/BK slk/FR
3:00 break

fins:
16×25 @ :35, odds uwdk, evens FR #5 rule
4:00 break

6×25 @ :40 BR arms FR legs, 2 sec glide
2×50 @ 1:10 kwb, BR/FR
2×50 @ 1:00 BR/FR, fpa (fastest possible average)
2×75 @ 1:30 BK/BR/FR, desc

6×25 @ :40 BR arms FL legs, 2 sec glide
2×50 @ 1:10 kwb, BR/FR
4×50 @ 1:00 BR/FR, fpa
4×75 @ 1:30 BK/BR/FR, desc 1-2

6×25 @ :40 BR paka drill (pull-glide-kick-glide)
2×50 @ 1:10 BR/FR kwb
6×50 @ 1:00 BR/FR, fpa
6×75 @ 1:30 BK/BR/FR, desc 1-3

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Stephen Clendenin
Dulles South Riding Head Coach, Nations Capital Swim Club

