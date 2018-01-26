Mizzou Cruises Past Drury to Begin Weekend of Competition

Mizzou vs Drury

Thursday, January 25th

Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia, MO

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Mizzou – 118

Drury – 64

Men

Mizzou – 130

Drury – 91

Mizzou swept Drury in a short-format dual meet that was Drury’s last of the season, and kicked off Mizzou’s 1st of 3 days of competition. Mizzou will be racing in the Tiger Invite on Friday and Saturday, January 26th and 27th.

Mizzou’s Giovanny Lima posted his fastest time of the season in the 500 free in a dual meet. Lima went 4:25.52, which was the fastest time in the field, but he swam exhibition so the event winner was Federico Brumana (4:42.04). His time was the fastest he’s gone in a dual meet this season by a second and a half and was 6 seconds slower than his overall season best of 4:19.35 (also his lifetime best). Lima also won the 200 free with a 1:37.42, beating his teammate Grant Reed by 2.55 seconds and outsplitting him on every 50. Lima put up very consistent splits, going 22.59/24.78/24.81/25.24. His season and lifetime best in the 200 free is 1:34.88, which Lima posted at the Mizzou Invite in November.

Carter Grimes went a lifetime best to win the 200 IM, posting a 1:51.84. Grimes’ previous season best was 1:54.04, and his lifetime best was 1:52.00 from 2016. Grimes held off teammates Anthony Ashley and Alex Walton, who went 1:51.94 and 1:52.22, and both of whom outsplit Grimes on the last 50.

Hannah Stevens swam 100 back, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay, of which the 200 medley relay won, and the 100 back and 200 free relay were the fastest in the field but were swum exhibition. In the 100 back, Stevens edged out teammate Haley Hynes, 55.70 to 55.84. Stevens used a faster back half to win the race, splitting 28.40 to Hynes’ 28.90. Stevens anchored both relays, spliting 23.62 and 23.52 on the medley and free relays respectively.

Kylie Dahlgren swam the 100 breast for the first time this season, winning the event in a 1:03.36. That was a lifetime best by 4 seconds, and ranks 4th on Mizzou’s team this year. Her time was only 1.34 seconds slower than the top time on the team this year – Emily Snyder’s 1:02.02 from the Mizzou Invite.

Andrea Bazzoli won the men’s 100 breast with a 56.17, touching just behind Jordan O’Brien, who went 55.94, but swam exhibition. Bazzoli held the lead at the 50, but was run down by O’Brien on the back half. Bazzoli went one of his fastest times of the season, and is ranked 6th in the Division 2 national rankings with his season best of 54.39.

Event Winners

WOMEN

200 medley relay: Mizzou (Hynes, Snyder, Ochitwa, Stevens) – 1:42.87

200 free: Aurore Jacolin (Mizzou) – 1:52.14

50 free: Sarah Thompson (Mizzou) – 23.64

200 IM: Sharli Brady (Mizzou) – 2:04.16

100 fly: Erin Metzger-Seymour (Mizzou) – 55.48

100 free: Ann Ochitwa (Mizzou) – 51.14

100 back: Ashley Sturman (Drury) – 1:03.50

500 free: Erica Dahlgren (Drury) – 5:14.86

100 breast: Kylie Dahlgren (Mizzou) – 1:03.36

200 free relay: Drury (Johansson, Lunzman, Karamanou, Wright) – 1:37.21

1 meter diving: Madeline McKernan (Mizzou) – 289.65

3 meter diving: Kendra Kieser (Mizzou) – 326.03

MEN

Press Release – Mizzou:

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The No. 15/10 Mizzou men’s women’s swimming and diving teams closed out the dual portion of their schedule with a sweep over Drury on Thursday afternoon at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The women earned a 118-64 victory, while the men defeated the Panthers 130-91.

KEY TIGERS

Fourteen different Tigers took home event wins against Drury, including a pair of victories from junior Kyle Goodwin (Aurora, Colo.) in the diving well. Five other Tigers notched the top times in six total events but swam in exhibition.

Goodwin posted 346.50 points to claim the 1-meter crown and totaled 368.40 on 3-meter to compete the springboard sweep.

Two Tigers, junior Aurore Jacolin (Toulouse, France) and freshman Carter Grimes (Las Vegas, Nev.) earned their first-career event wins against the Panthers. Jacolin placed first in the women’s 200 free in 1:52.14 and Grimes took the win in the men’s 200 IM after a swim of 1:51.84.

Also in the diving well, senior Kendra Kieser (Plano, Texas) won the women’s 3-meter competition with a season-best score of 326.03.

Additionally, sophomore Giovanny Lima (Sao Paulo, Brazil) took top honors in the men’s 200 free in 1:37.42 to nab his team-high 12th event win of the season.

QUOTABLES

Mizzou Head Coach Greg Rhodenbaugh

“Our kids did a nice job of stepping up and competing. We really had a lot of best dual meet times or right at their best dual meet times of the season. This really sets us up for the next couple of days as we get suited up (for the Tiger Invite). I’m really happy with how everyone supported each other, it was a great senior day.”

MIZZOU WINNERS

UP NEXT

The Mizzou swimming teams compete at the two-day Tiger Invite, Friday, Jan. 26-Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. Action gets underway with one session on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and two sessions on Saturday, the first at 8:15 a.m. and the second two hours following the first.

Press Release – Drury:

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Drury men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams ended their regular season at Missouri on Thursday night with duals against the nationally ranked Tigers at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The Missouri men’s team, ranked 15th in NCAA-I, won 130-91 and Mizzou’s women’s squad, the 17th ranked team in D-I, took a 118-64 victory over the Panthers.

Several of Drury’s top performers were idle in Thursday’s action, but the Panthers got a win from men’s swimmer Ramiro Olivares in the 100 Backstroke. The junior from Frisco, Texas won the event with a time of 51.53 seconds. Andrea Bazzoli also had a first-place finish as he won the 100 Breaststroke posting a time of 56.17.

Erica Dahlgren , a sophomore from Gothenburg, Sweden, led the Drury women’s team with a win in the 500 Freestyle with a time of 5:14.86. Dahlgren won the event by nearly four seconds over teammate Megan Ouhl who finished in 5:18.47.

Next for the Drury swimming & diving teams will be the Great Lakes Valley Conference championship meet Feb. 7-10 in Crawfordsville, Indiana.