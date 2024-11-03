Missy Franklin and Hayes Johnson Announce a 2nd Baby on the Way

Olympic swimmer Missy (Franklin) Johnson and her husband, former Texas Longhorn swimmer Hayes Johsnon, have announced that they are expecting a second baby in March. Franklin gave birth to her first child, Sarah Caitlin Johnson, on August 11, 2021.

The couple announced that they are expecting again as part of their family’s Halloween costume post. The three dressed up as the lead characters of the animated super hero series PJ Masks.

Since retiring in December 2018, the 11-time World Champion Missy Franklin has said her focus has been on her family. She also has worked with the USA Swimming Foundation as an ambassador, advocated for mental health awareness, volunteered with several other organizations related to swimming and kidney disease after her dad needed a kidney transplant.

The couple’s first child was named after a baby that Hayes’ mom gave birth to at only 22 weeks and who died after just a few hours. They haven’t yet revealed a gender for their latest baby, though the post does say that the baby will be a girl.

Missy is one of top female American swimmers of all-time. She put up a historic performance at the 2012 Olympics in London, winning Gold in the women’s 100 and 200 back, setting the World Record in the latter. That World Record would stand for 7 years. Additionally, she won Gold in the women’s 800 free relay and 400 medley relay, as well as Bronze in the women’s 400 free relay. She also took 4th in the 200 free and 5th in the 100 free. She accomplished all of that at just 17 years of age.

She then went on to win another Olympic Gold, swimming on the Rio 2016 women’s 800 free relay. In addition to her Olympic success, Franklin won 16 World Championships medals between 2011, 2013, and 2015 World Champs, 11 of which were Gold.

Franklin also attended Cal, where she had one of the all-time greatest NCAA careers, despite only competing collegiately for 2 seasons. In her sophomore season, Franklin won all 3 of her individual events, and became the first woman ever to break 1:40 in the SCY 200 free.

Hayes Johnson swam collegiately for Texas, racing for the team at NCAA Championships in both 2009 and 2010. Johnson’s top national ranking came in his freshman year when he finished 20th in the 200 backstroke at NCAAs with a 1:42.18. Johnson raced at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Trials, along with the 2009 World Championships trials.

Prior to his collegiate career, Johnson raced at the 2008 FINA World Junior Championships where he just missed the 200 backstroke podium, hitting a 2:01.18 for 4th place.