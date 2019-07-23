Minnesota’s Kilgallon Earns 1500 Olympic Trials Cut at Piscataway Sectional

The Speedo Sectional Championships

July 18-21st, 2o19

Piscataway, NJ

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile

The final day of competition in Piscataway saw the 200 back, 50 free, 200 breast, women’s 1500 free, and men’s 800 free. 14-Year-Old Zoe Skirboll won yet another event, this time the women’s 50 free. Skirboll (Racer X Aquatics) touched the wall in 26.11 seconds, just edging out Maggie Summit (26.17). Skirboll was just off her personal best of 26.07. Towson University’s Matthew Essing claimed victory in the men’s 50 free, finishing in 23.37. Essing was also just off his personal best of 23.09.

The University of Minnesota’s Abigail Kilgallon waas dominant in the women’s 1500, roaring to a new best time of 16:45.40. The swim took roughly 4 seconds off her previous mark, and qualified her for the Olympic Trials next Summer. Rider University’s Kyle Iorizzo took the men’s 800 in a new personal best of 8:19.12. That race marked a drop of nearly 7 seconds for the 19-year-old.

Crimson Aquatics’ Molly Hamlin got her hand on the wall first in the women’s 200 back, clocking a 2:17.63. The 16-year-old took over two seconds off her best time of 2:19.85 with that swim. Brian Uribe, a 16-year-old out of Scarlet Aquatics, won the men’s 200 back in a personal best of 2:08.32. Uribe took almost exactly 1 second off his previous best time of 2:09.35 with that swim.

Allison Henry (NRG Swimming) won the women’s 200 breast by over two seconds, touching in 2:36.13. While good for the win, the time came in about a second off her personal best mark of 2:35.28. Christopher Bondarowicz (Fanwood-Scotch Palins YMCA) won the men’s 200 breast. The 20-year-old sped to a 2:20.25, which comes in less than two seconds off his best of 2:18.62.

TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

COMBINED

Scarlet Aquatics – 1625 Crimson Aquatics – 601 Racer X Aquatics – 553 Towson University – 416.5 X-Cel Swimming – 378.5

MEN

Scarlet Aquatics – 843.5 Crimson Aquatics – 312 Racer X Aquatics – 294 X-Cel Swimming – 239.5 Towson University – 205.5

WOMEN