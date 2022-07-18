Minneapolis Sectionals Day 4: Minnesota Men Break 400 Medley Relay Team Record

2022 USA SWIMMING SPEEDO CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

July 14 to 17, 2022

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Results under “2022 USA Swimming Speedo Championship Series” on MeetMobile

On the last day of the Minneapolis sectionals, the Minnesota men took down their school record in the 400 medley relay in a time of 3:41.57, beating out their old record time of 3:43.71 set last year. Casey Stowe started things off with a 56.33 backstroke leadoff, just slightly off his best time of 56.21. Max McHugh then went 1:01.14, a few tenths faster than his individual time of 1:01.66, before handing things off to Kaiser Neverman. Neverman then went 53.53 on fly, and Chris Morris anchored in 50.52 on free. Together, they won the relay by over seven seconds.

On the women’s side, it was the Elmbrook Swim Club relay consisting of Maggie Wanezek, Lucy Thomas, Campbell Stoll, and Abby Wanezek who emerged victorious in a time of 4:08.53 (splits are not available for this race due to a MeetMobile error).

Yigit Aslan, the bronze medalist in the 1500 free at the 2021 European Junior Championships, won this event yesterday in a time of 15:48.30. He was well off his best time of 15:05.08, but was fast enough to beat the field by nearly 20 seconds. He was the only man in his race under the 16-minute barrier. Jenna Kerr clocked a 16:59.14 in the women’s 1500 free, a massive drop from her personal best of 17:17.52 from last year.

Campbell Stoll followed up on her medley relay win with a best time of 2:15.88 in the 200 IM, taking over a second off her mark of 2:16.51 from last year. Although Stoll is not on this year’s Junior Pan Pac roster, had she swam at time at U.S. trials, she would have made the team. Stoll finished 27th at trials in the 200 IM in a time of 2:20.37. Taking second to Stoll in yesterday’s race was Lucy Thomas, who also swam a best time of 2:17.63.

Thomas also won the women’s 50 free in a time of 25.61. Her 25.96 time from prelims was her first-ever swim under the 26-second mark. Her teammate Maggie Wanezek was just 0.18 seconds behind Thomas during finals, swimming a 25.79—also her first time under 26 seconds.

In the men’s 200 IM, Minnesota swimmers Kaiser Neverman, Christopher Morris, and Cameron Linder went 1-2-3 with times of 2:04.3, 2:04.52, and 2:04.83 respectively. All three swimmers set best times, and Linder had a massive drop from the 2:08.38 PB he set in 2019.

A Minnesota swimmer also won the men’s 50 free, as Gopher Lucas Farrar tied Ben Wiegand with both of them putting up a time of 22.86. Farrar beat out his old personal best of 22.91, while Wiegand was just 0.01 off of his own.

Once again, Nolan Lowry won a para event, taking home a win in the men’s 50 free para final on the last day of the meet.