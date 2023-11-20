Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Minna Abraham Describes USC’s Electric Team Chemistry

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL

  • November 15-18, 2023 (10 am/6 pm CT)
  • Austin, Texas
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
  • SCY (25 Yards)
  • Prelims: 10 am (CT) / 6 pm (CT)
USC Freshman Minna Abraham showed out in Austin this past weekend, swimming a new program record in the 200 Free (1:41.38) that was previously held by Trojan legend Louise Hansson. Abraham has been a big part of the USC team that we’ve seen come out swinging this season, with many Trojans clocking best times at dual meets and invites over the course of the last couple months. Abraham speaks to the team culture and what has clicked so well in LA this season.

Diehard
1 hour ago

Where is she from?

