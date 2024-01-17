Michigan All-State Swimmer Ola Bodyl Commits to Niagara University (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Michigan swimmer Ola Bodyl has announced her commitment to swim and study at Niagara University. Bodyl is currently a senior at Brighton High School. She is the second in her family to commit to Niagara, as her older sister Ania Bodyl is currently a sophomore on the team.

“The reason why Niagara stood out to me was because I not only saw the great education program they have, but their team is strong and spirited! It made me feel like I could be part of something special, not just in the classrooms but also in the pool. This combination is a perfect fit for what I’m looking for in a university!”

Bodyl recently capped off her final high school season with a pair of all-state honors. At the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division 1 State Championship, she placed 8th in the 100 breast (1:06.04) and 6th in the 200 IM (2:10.83). She hit a best time in the 200 IM in prelims (2:09.52). Bodyl also split 30.64 on the breaststroke leg of Brighton’s 200 medley relay and 54.10 on the team’s 400 free relay. Those relays placed 12th and 8th respectively. She was named the Livingston County Swimmer of the Year for her performance.

While her speciality is breaststroke and IM, Bodyl has been making improvements in her freestyle over the past year. At the 2023 MISCA Meet, she dropped over 45 seconds in only her second time swimming the 500 free to finish 8th (5:19.11). She also dropped almost a second in the 50 free (25.50) for her first time under 26 seconds. And while she didn’t compete in the 100 individually, her flying-start split from States (54.10) undercuts her official best (56.62) by over two-and-a-half seconds.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:05.98

200 breast – 2:23.51

200 IM – 2:09.52

400 IM – 4:33.15

Niagara University is a Division 1 Mid-Major team that competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). Last year, the women’s team finished 2nd to Fairfield by just four points. The Purple Eagles captured their first conference title in the history of the program at the 2022 MAAC Championship in head coach Eric Bugby’s third season with the program.

Bodyl already has MAAC scoring times in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She would have been Niagara’s #3 performer in both breaststroke events last season. Bodyl will also have three years of overlap with current first-year Alaina Pitton, who broke the school records in both the 100 breast and 200 breast earlier this season.

Bodyl joins Martina Divis, Delaney Michels, Violet Siftar, and Abigail Wood in Niagara’s incoming class of 2024.

