Michael Phelps Google Trends Data: Who Loves Him The Most?

American swimming icon Michael Phelps may have announced his retirement this year after the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, but his legacy will certainly live on indefinitely. The 31-year-old dominated the sports headlines over the summer and beyond, becoming the world’s most searched athlete for 2016. But who exactly was doing the searching? And from where? Google Trends breaks down the fan base of the winningest Olympian of all-time, revealing some interesting information.

Phelps’ popularity as a Google search term both within the U.S. and the world peaked the week of August 7th, the time frame of his racing run in Rio. The states of Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware and North Dakota were the most fervent searchers of Phelps, while the American cities of Boston, Orlando and Madison were among the Phelps’ search hot spots. Internationally, the U.S., Puerto Rico, Panama, Singapore and Canada proved the most interested in learning more about Phelps via the web, according to Google Trends.

Additionally from the Google data below, the trend shows that folks around the world were extremely interested in the ‘bruises’, ‘circles’ or ‘spots’ on MP’s back/shoulders, which were a product of his special therapeutic ‘cupping’ practice.

Son Boomer Phelps was also popular among Phelps-related searches, as was a certain related search on a swimmer so-called ‘Madeline DiRado’, otherwise known as Maya DiRado.

Have fun sorting through the data below, which can be viewed in map or list form, by city or by region, etc. You can break it down by U.S., worldwide, as well as virtually every nation in between. See what Google Trends you pick up on for the 28-time Olympic medalist.

Interest Over Time (U.S.)

Interest Over Time (Worldwide)

Interest By U.S. City

Interest By Region (Worldwide)

Related Topics (U.S.)

Related Topics (Worldwide)

Related Queries (U.S.)

Related Queries (Worldwide)