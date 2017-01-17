Best Kept Open Water Secret: Tampa Bay Frogman Swim

The first “frogman” swim started when Sam Farnan met St Petersburg Times Writer, Terry Tomalin, Farnan, then a senior at St Pete Catholic HS, and swim team member, expressed an interest in becoming a Navy Seal. Tomalin told him, to be a Seal, you must be able to not only swim, but conquer cold water. Tomalin and Farnan turned to Commander Dan O’Shea USNR. O’Shea was a former Seal and a mentor to Farnan. They turned a swim across the Bay gathering into a New Year fundraiser for a Seal officer who had recently been wounded in Afghanistan. Also enlisting the help of Lt Mark Lampman, active duty Navy seal, the small committee of four organized the first Tampa Bay Frogman Swim.

The first Frogman in 2010 was a success, raising thousands of dollars for the injured Navy Seal. Even with harsh temperatures, water hovering around 55 degrees, 40 swimmers made it across the Bay. A tradition was born.

Former Seal and swim coach, Rory O’Connor and triathlete/swimmer, Kurt Ott, son of legendary Seal Norman Ott, Former Seal, Doug Santo (Webmaster), Annie Okerlin, Volunteer Coordinator, joined O’Shea and Tomalin to organize the second Frogman.

In 2011, the 2nd Annual Frogman Swim saw 67 brave swimmers jump into the frigid water to complete the swim. Over $50,000 was raised for the Navy Seal Foundation, https://www.navysealfoundation .org/ . Additionally, the 2011 race was sanctioned by both US Swimming and US Masters Swimming as an official 5K open water swim.

Former Olympian, Brooke Bennett, and Swimming Triple Crown Swimmer, Craig Lenning participated in the 2012 Frogman Swim, along with 118 other swimmers. This event raised over $150,000 for the Navy Seal Foundation. Raising over $250,000, the 2013 event drew 150 swimmers including Olympic Trials Participant, Becca Mann. Continuing the growth, 2014 drew 175 swimmers and $275,000 and a new tradition, post race party at Hula Bay Bar & Grill.

In 2015, Becca Mann returned to claim victory, emerging first out of 175 swimmers. Almost $400,000 were raised, a new record! While 2016 showed the first real setback, the swim had to be cancelled due to weather conditions, including small craft advisory and gale force wind warnings. However, after raising $600,000, the post-race party at Hula Bay was still a go, and the fallen soldiers and Gold Star Families.

This year’s event was extra special, and bittersweet to the organizing committee. Original organizer, Terry Tomalin, passed away unexpectedly at age 55 in May of 2016. Part of this year’s race was dedicated to his honor. It was only fitting then, that Sean Doolittle, 14, son of Navy Captain, John Doolittle emerged victorious. Captain Doolittle is also part of the organizing committee. The entire family Doolittle family participates as swimmers or volunteers.

Each swimmer is asked to raise at least $1500, while many raise much more for the Navy Seal Foundation. The goal of $700,000 was set and cleared, and 100% of the proceeds go to the Navy Seal Foundation. Three special awards are given each year:

CAPT Norm Ott Service/Leadership Award:

Norm Ott served his country and community as a Navy SEAL with the Frogmen Underwater Demolition Teams and the CIA during Vietnam, the Cold War and later as the senior CIA Intelligence Advisor to CENTCOM during Operation Desert Storm. Norm was a loving husband & father, football, basketball, soccer coach, tennis league organizer and Boy Scout Master. Norm also served for many years as the President of the Tampa Bay UDT/SEAL Association Chapter president. He was known for his selfless volunteering, and by the mantra “if you ever need anybody to do anything, I will consider doing it.”

The CAPT Norm Ott Service/Leadership Award is awarded based on three pillars:

• Going above and beyond to support the Tampa Bay Frogman Swim and the Navy SEAL Foundation, whether that is swimming, volunteering, fundraising, supporting etc.

• Someone who we view as an Ambassador of the event.

• Exhibiting leadership not only in their service to the event and Foundation but also in the community and/or to country.

LCDR Dan Cnossen Above and Beyond AwardThe Above and Beyond award is given to those who exemplify the spirit of the the awards namesake, Dan Cnossen, the beneficiary of the inaugural swim. The recipient will have shown that spirit either physically, emotionally and/or mentally to go above and beyond while supporting the Tampa Bay Frogman Swim and the Naval Special Warfare community. When Dan Cnossen, a Kansas native, arrived at the US Naval Academy, he had never seen an ocean and did not know how to swim. By the time he left in 2002 he was an accomplished triathlete. “Life is all about extremes” he always told his friends. On September 7, 2009, while leading his SEALs in combat in Afghanistan, LT Cnossen stepped on a land mine. Less than four months after losing both legs, he competed in his first half marathon, finishing fourth in the wheel chair division, in freezing rain and snow. Now a lieutenant commander, Cnossen has since gone on to become a successful Paralympic athlete competing in cross country skiing and biathlon.

CAPT John Doolittle Spirit of the “Naked Warrior” Award

The forerunners of today’s Navy SEALS are the WWII Frogmen, often referred to as the “Naked Warriors.” These commandos cleared the beaches of Normandy and the Pacific Islands wearing nothing more than their swim trunks, mask and fins. In this spirit, on January 3rd, 2010, with a record low air temperature of 37 degrees, and a water temperature of 55 degrees, CDR John Doolittle, chose to swim wearing only a Speedo in honor of wounded warrior, fellow Navy SEAL LT Dan Cnossen, the namesake of the inaugural swim. When asked at the finish why he only wore a Speedo, he responded in true “Naked Warrior” spirit – “I wanted to make it as hard as possible, because wounded SEALs like Dan Cnossen have a much harder road to recovery than I’ll ever know.”

For some, the goal of the swim is to finish first, for others, it’s just to finish, and for others, it is about participation. While it is a sanctioned open water swim, ultimately the reward is in raising the money, swimming in honor of fallen or wounded Seals. Any swimmers or others wanting to contribute to the cause, please refer to http://www.tampabayfrogman.com / .