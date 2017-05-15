Michael Phelps in Baywatch With The Rock Dwayne Johnson

28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps appears in a commercial promoting the highly anticipated summer popcorn film, Baywatch. In the commercial Dwayne Johnson puts the Olympic icon through tests to make the Baywatch squad.

I had to put the GOAT @MichaelPhelps thru his TOUGHEST TEST EVER. He passed.

Congrats brotha. Welcome to the squad. #BAYWATCH MAY 25th Dwayne Johnson

The reboot of the famous 1990s television series is billed as an action-comedy, starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrback, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadra, Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff. Seth Gordon helmed the film, which appears in theaters May 25th.

Efron’s character and storyline has sparked much speculation on the web. According to TheMovieNetwork, sources close to the film say he plays a disgraced Olympic swimmer, a two-time gold medalist, needing to rehab his image after committing a crime. While this sounds familiar in the aftermath of Rio and the infamous Ryan Lochte gas station incident, Baywatch wrapped production in June, nearly two months before the Olympic Games began in Rio, Brazil.

From Johnson’s Instagram video: