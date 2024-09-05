Michael Phelps Announced As Guest Picker For ESPN’s College Gameday At Michigan vs Texas Game

28x Olympic medalist and 23x Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps has been announced as a guest picker for ESPN’s College Gameday this weekend. Phelps will join the crew in Ann Arbor, Michigan as #10 Michigan is set to take on #3 Texas.

Although Phelps did not earn a degree from Michigan but took classes there during his time while he trained at the University of Michigan under head coach Bob Bowman. Bowman was the head coach of the men’s program at Michigan from 2005-2008. Bowman also notably has ties to Texas as Bowman was announced as the Director of Texas swimming and diving earlier this year.

This is not the first time that Phelps returns to Ann Arbor after he served as an honorary captain for the football team’s game against Penn State in 2022.

The game is set to be the biggest game of the week as it is the only game that features two teams ranked in the top 10. Both teams won during week 1 as Texas defeated Colorado State 52-0 while Michigan defeated Fresno State 30-10. College Gameday takes place weekly at the top matchups of the week. Phelps will not be the only guest picker as comedian Will Ferrell will also join the show to make his picks.

Michigan is coming off of a National Championship after winning the College Football Playoff under head coach Jim Harbaugh in January of this year. Harbaugh has since left the Wolverines to become the head coach at the NFL level with the LA Chargers.