Michael Brinegar Blasts 14:37.71 Mile for #2 17-18 Swim of All-Time

18-year-old Michael Brinegar threw down a jaw-dropping performance in the boy’s 1650 at the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East Saturday night.

His time of 14:37.71 ties Robert Finke‘s swim from early 2017 for the second-fastest in the 17-18 age group of all time. Brinegar and Finke sit behind only PJ Ransford‘s 14:34.36 from 2015.

Brinegar, who swims for the Mission Viejo Nadadores, also obliterated Sean Grieshop‘s 14:45.40 Juniors meet record, set in 2014. He only went slower than 26 five times throughout the race, and closed in a 23.56. He was 4:23.73 at the 500 and 8:5o.22 at the 1000.

His best time before today was 14:53.52, which he went about a year ago.

Here’s a look at his full splits:

24.07 50.64 (26.57) 1:17.13 (26.49) 1:44.03 (26.90) 2:10.58 (26.55) 2:37.26 (26.68) 3:03.96 (26.70) 3:30.44 (26.48) 3:57.13 (26.69) 4:23.73 (26.60) 4:50.31 (26.58) 5:17.05 (26.74) 5:43.63 (26.58) 6:10.29 (26.66) 6:36.98 (26.69) 7:03.47 (26.49) 7:30.14 (26.67) 7:56.93 (26.79) 8:23.47 (26.54) 8:50.22 (26.75) 9:16.85 (26.63) 9:43.78 (26.93) 10:10.76 (26.98) 10:37.55 (26.79) 11:04.41 (26.86) 11:31.56 (27.15) 11:58.30 (26.74) 12:25.57 (27.27) 12:52.58 (27.01) 13:20.02 (27.44) 13:46.76 (26.74) 14:14.15 (27.39) 14:37.71 (23.56)

Given that he pulled off a Zane Grothe-like feat today — closing out his 1650 with an insane final lap en route to a 10+ second drop — it’s fitting that Brinegar is committed to Indiana University for next year, where Grothe trains as a post-grad.