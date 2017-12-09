Michael Brinegar Blasts 14:37.71 Mile for #2 17-18 Swim of All-Time

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

18-year-old Michael Brinegar threw down a jaw-dropping performance in the boy’s 1650 at the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East Saturday night.

His time of 14:37.71 ties Robert Finke‘s swim from early 2017 for the second-fastest in the 17-18 age group of all time. Brinegar and Finke sit behind only PJ Ransford‘s 14:34.36 from 2015.

Brinegar, who swims for the Mission Viejo Nadadores, also obliterated Sean Grieshop‘s 14:45.40 Juniors meet record, set in 2014. He only went slower than 26 five times throughout the race, and closed in a 23.56. He was 4:23.73 at the 500 and 8:5o.22 at the 1000.

His best time before today was 14:53.52, which he went about a year ago.

Here’s a look at his full splits:

 24.07        50.64 (26.57)
        1:17.13 (26.49)     1:44.03 (26.90)
        2:10.58 (26.55)     2:37.26 (26.68)
        3:03.96 (26.70)     3:30.44 (26.48)
        3:57.13 (26.69)     4:23.73 (26.60)
        4:50.31 (26.58)     5:17.05 (26.74)
        5:43.63 (26.58)     6:10.29 (26.66)
        6:36.98 (26.69)     7:03.47 (26.49)
        7:30.14 (26.67)     7:56.93 (26.79)
        8:23.47 (26.54)     8:50.22 (26.75)
        9:16.85 (26.63)     9:43.78 (26.93)
       10:10.76 (26.98)    10:37.55 (26.79)
       11:04.41 (26.86)    11:31.56 (27.15)
       11:58.30 (26.74)    12:25.57 (27.27)
       12:52.58 (27.01)    13:20.02 (27.44)
       13:46.76 (26.74)    14:14.15 (27.39)    14:37.71 (23.56)

Given that he pulled off a Zane Grothe-like feat today — closing out his 1650 with an insane final lap en route to a 10+ second drop — it’s fitting that Brinegar is committed to Indiana University for next year, where Grothe trains as a post-grad.

Coach

Could you please identify the club when you will about a swimmer – as you would with any college athlete. Thanks

11 minutes 7 seconds ago
