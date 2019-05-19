Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew, Tom Shields Among Americans to Compete at 2019 Mare Nostrum

Last week, the hosts of the Mare Nostrum series stop in Monaco announced an elite list of participants that included World Champions, Olympic Champions, and World Record holders, but only 1 American: Madisyn Cox.

It turns out that she won’t be the only U.S. swimmer in attendance at the meet. She will be one of 11 swimmers from the US delegation in attendance at the series, though she’s one of two who are only swimming the Monaco and Canet stops.

Included on the list is 2019 World Championship team member and 5-time Short Course World Champion Michael Andrew, and Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields.

The U.S. is also expected to send a roster of 15-20 junior swimmers to the Canet and Barcelona stops as they usually do, but that roster has not yet been announced.

Expected Americans, 2019 Mare Nostrum Series:

Ragnar

Good, the more reps of races Shields gets the better, loved that guy since his crazy underwaters and the 100 fly/back double at cal, not many people could’ve fought back from his 2012 trials to make it in 2016. He’ll be alright.

49 minutes ago
Swimmerinlane9

Jake and Carson Foster too

33 minutes ago

