1st International Copa Heller 2018
- February 23rd-25th, 2018
- Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
- 50m (LCM) course
- Results on Meet Mobile “1 Copa Heller 2018”
American swimmer Michael Andrew has never trained or raced at altitude before, but his first mile-high experience this past weekend in Querétaro, Mexico, at around 6,000 feet, was a fruitful adventure, including a new lifetime best.
Sneaking in a long course meet in Mexico before this weekend’s long course TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Atlanta, Andrew came away with a 27.33 in the 50 meter breaststroke, beating out Brazil’s SCM national record holder in the 50 breaststroke Joao Gomes Jr, who finished 2nd in 27.48. For Andrew, that swim improves the 27.39 that he swam over the summer to win the World Junior Championship.
He also swam a 1:01.68 in the 100 breaststroke, which is about half-a-second faster than he was at the Austin stop of the Pro Swim Series, in spite of racing at altitude.
He also swam a 23.42 in the 50 fly, .01 seconds faster than he was in Austin and enough to rank him 6th in the world this year.
Also in attendance at the meet was Brazilian star and World Record holder Cesar Cielo. He finished 2nd to Andrew in the 50 fly, almost a second back in 24.30 in an event in which he’s a two-time World Champion.
Results for the final session, including Cielo’s 50 free final, weren’t available as of posting.
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Michael Andrew Swims Lifetime Best, at Altitude, in Mexico"
Impressive. Maybe he’s just a really late bloomer.
Excuse me, but 21.7 in the 500 free at 18 and 59.8 in the 100 breast at 17 isn’t exactly easy.
I said that because there seem to be lots of comments here that MA has plateaued. Not sure if they expect him to be the second coming of Michael Phelps or what. I just think he’s still got a lot of time to set world records.
“21.7 in the 500 free”
Now that is truly a remarkable time;)
Wow. Hope he swims well this weekend!
I think there might be a little typo in this sentence here about the 50 Free, “
Results for the final session, including Cielo’s 50 free final, weren’t available ass of posting.”
heh.