Michael Andrew Swims Lifetime Best, at Altitude, in Mexico

1st International Copa Heller 2018

February 23rd-25th, 2018

Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico

50m (LCM) course

Results on Meet Mobile “1 Copa Heller 2018”

American swimmer Michael Andrew has never trained or raced at altitude before, but his first mile-high experience this past weekend in Querétaro, Mexico, at around 6,000 feet, was a fruitful adventure, including a new lifetime best.

Sneaking in a long course meet in Mexico before this weekend’s long course TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Atlanta, Andrew came away with a 27.33 in the 50 meter breaststroke, beating out Brazil’s SCM national record holder in the 50 breaststroke Joao Gomes Jr, who finished 2nd in 27.48. For Andrew, that swim improves the 27.39 that he swam over the summer to win the World Junior Championship.

He also swam a 1:01.68 in the 100 breaststroke, which is about half-a-second faster than he was at the Austin stop of the Pro Swim Series, in spite of racing at altitude.

He also swam a 23.42 in the 50 fly, .01 seconds faster than he was in Austin and enough to rank him 6th in the world this year.

Also in attendance at the meet was Brazilian star and World Record holder Cesar Cielo. He finished 2nd to Andrew in the 50 fly, almost a second back in 24.30 in an event in which he’s a two-time World Champion.

Results for the final session, including Cielo’s 50 free final, weren’t available as of posting.