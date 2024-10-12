Michael Andrew Picks Up 3 More NAG Records; Curzan, Alexy, Bacon Join the List Too!

At their Annual Business Meeting in Denver two weeks ago, USA Swimming, among other things, added the 50 back, 50 breast, and 50 fly as recognized events in the 13-14 age group. Previously, those events were only recognized for most purposes through the 11-12 age group, and then again, tepidly, at the senior level, when they appear on the World Championship schedule.

There are a couple of practical implications for this addition. One is their addition to the Virtual Club Championship rankings that is one of two ways that the top age group programs in the country are recognized.

The other is by beginning to recognize National Age Group Record in the events in the 13-14 age group.

This means a set of 12 new National Age Group Records: 6 in long course, and 6 in short course. It will come as no surprise that the biggest beneficiary of this new recognition is America’s most prolific age group record breaker ever: Michael Andrew.

Andrew, now 25, is a U.S. Olympian, an Olympic gold medalist, and a World Record holder in the 400 medley relay. While his event lineups have shifted through the years, as an age grouper he was wildly-versatile, breaking records from 50s to 400s, and in all strokes and both courses.

Another noteworthy new holder is Levenia Sim, who was raised mostly in the United States and is a dual citizen (which Singapore allows her to hold until she’s 21). She now represents Singapore internationally, but was eligible for U.S. age group records when she was a 13-14 (she is currently 18).

Other familiar names include U.S. Olympian and NCAA Champion Phoebe Bacon, better known for her 200 backstrokes, and another prolific age group record breaker Claire Curzan.

Jack Alexy, a U.S. Olympian, also picks up a record. While he’s best-known as a sprint freestyler, he now holds the record in the 50 back.

With these events gaining greater recognition (especially the 50 breaststroke and 50 fly, which aren’t relay leadoff events like the 50 back is), these records could fall quickly – though the times and swimmers that hold them are in many cases among the best age groupers ever, so that’s not a given.

New Short Course Yards (25 Yards) Course Records

Course Event Gender Swimmer Time Year Club SCY 50 back Boys Michael Andrew 21.87 2014 Indie Swimming SCY 50 breast Boys Michael Andrew 24.74 2014 Indie Swimming SCY 50 fly Boys Michael Andrew 21.28 2014 Indie Swimming SCY 50 back Girls Levenia Sim 24.00 2021 TNT Swimming SCY 50 breast Girls Zoe Skirboll 27.99 2019 Racer X Aquatics SCY 50 fly Girls Levenia Sim 23.98 2021 TNT Swimming

New Long Course Yards (50 Meters) Course Records