Miami Men Win First MAC Title of Bonewit-Cron Era

2019 MEN’S MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Miami men led the 2019 MAC Championships nearly wire-to-wire, and after inching away from the defending champions Missouri State on day 3 on Wednesday, they drove home their 8th MAC Conference Championship on Thursday. This is the team’s first conference title since 2006 and the first in the era of head coach Hollie Bonewit-Cron.

Bonewit-Cron was named the Coach of the Year after the title, which is her first such honor in the MAC. She was previously named Coach of the Year in the Sunshine State Conference while at Nova Southeastern, ad was actually the MAC Swimmer of the Year in 1999 as an athlete at Ohio (when the Miami women won the meet).

Miami’s 58.5-point margin of victory is actually a relative-blowout in the typically-competitive MAC. Only once in the last 5 seasons has the margin been bigger.

Final Team Results

1. Miami – 957.5

2. Missouri State – 899

3. Southern Illinois – 606.5

4. Evansville – 339.5

5. Ball State – 320.5

Awards

Most Outstanding Swimmer: Iago Moussalem, Miami

Swimming Coach of the Year: Hollie Bonewit-Cron, Miami

Freshmen Swimmer of the Year: Pawel Krawczyk, MSU

Most Outstanding Diver: Harrison Moncino, Miami

Diving Coach of the Year: KR Li, Miami

Freshman Diver of the Year: Hunter Ongay, Ball State

Most Outstanding Senior: Artur Osvath, Missouri State

All-MAC 1st Team

Pawel Krawczyk, MSU

Artur Osvath, MSU

Lucas Paloschi, MSU

Harrison Moncino, Miami

James McGuire, Miami

Iago Moussalem, Miami

Blair Bish, MSU

Jacob Peloquin, Miami

Conner Ripp, MSU

Noah Barr, Miami

Antonio Thomas, MSU

Kayky Mota, Miami

Nic Wamsley, Miami

Gordon Wheeler, Miami

Minki Kang, MSU

All-MAC 2nd Team

Nick Ward, Miami

James Wray, Miami

Spencer Klinsky, Miami

Samuel Senn, MSU

Diego Valentim, Miami

Chris Phillips, SIU

FuKang Wang, SIU

Reilly Garman, SIU

Thomas Heye, MSU

Chris Cole, SIU

Sebastian Odent, MSU

Tamas Hajtman, SIU

Jake Precious, Miami

Bryce Blatter, MSU

Ryan Nash, Miami

Jake Schultz, MSU

Final Day Recap

Missouri State made an early run in the session, winning the first 3 events of the day. That included a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 1650 free, where freshman Pawel Krawczyk wrapped up his distance freestyle sweep. He won easily in 15:07.56, six-and-a-half seconds ahead of the field, adding to earlier wins in the 200 and 500 frees. If Missouri State was going to win this meet, it was going to be by the hands of their distance group: they also went 1-2-4-5 in the 500 earlier in the meet.

Next up was the men’s 200 back, and with 100 champion Jacob Peloquin of Miami relegated to the B Final, Conner Ripp was left to win the 200 back in 1:46.65. There he fougth back a Miami 2-3 finish for crucial points in the team standings. Miami’s Justin Wray was the top returning swimmer in the event, but took 2nd this year in 1:47.40.

Missouri State picked up a 3rd-straight win when senior Lucas Paloschi won the 100 free in 44.28, just out-touching Miami fresman Nic Wamsley (44.35) and junior Nick Ward (44.49). While that was a clutch win for Paloschi, the tide began to turn in that race after a 2-3-4 finish from the Redhawks.

Noah Barr then won the 200 breaststroke in 1:57.35 for Miami, beating out Missouri State star Blair Bish (1:57.55), who won the 100 going-away earlier in the meet. Missouri State pushed Artur Osvath, last year’s runner-up in the 200 breast, to the 200 fly this year, and in spite of his 2nd-place finish in that next race, the Redhawks put the meet away.

Led by Swimmer of the Meet Iago Moussalem, Miami wet 1-3-4-5-7 in the 200 fly.

Miami then finished 1-2 in the men’s 3 meter diving event, thanks to seniors Harrison Moncino and Ryan Nash, matching the same finish on the 1-meter earlier in the meet.

Ending on a high note, the Miami 400 free relay of Diego Valentim, Nic Wamsley, Nick Ward, and Moussalem on the anchor touched the wall first in 2:56.54. Missouri State was 2nd in 2:57.46, and Southern Illinois was 3rd in 2:59.88. That’s Miami’s first MAC title in the 400 free relay since 1982.