Mia Cote Transferring to ECU with AAC A Final-worthy Times in 100/200 Fly

Mia Cote, who hails from Glens Falls, New York, will finish out her NCAA eligibility at East Carolina University. Cote graduated from Glens Falls Senior High School in 2017 and swam three years at St. Bonaventure University.

Cote was an A-finalist for the Bonnies at the Atlantic-10 Championships in 2018, 2019, and 2020. As a freshman in 2018, she placed 5th in the 100 fly (55.53) and 10th in the 200 fly (2:03.18). The next year, she scored 6th in the 100 fly (55.07) and 6th in the 200 fly (2:02.40). In 2020, she finished 4th in the 100 fly (54.79) and 5th in the 200 fly (2:01.90). She also contributed to the school record-breaking 200 medley relay.

Top SCY times:

  • 100 fly – 54.79
  • 200 fly – 2:01.90
  • 50 free – 24.60
  • 200 free – 1:53.77
  • 200 IM – 2:10.43

East Carolina competes in the American Athletic Conference. The school cut men’s and women’s swimming and diving, along with two other teams, in May 2020. Seven months later, the ECU Athletic Department announced it was reinstating women’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis, thereby avoiding Title IX lawsuits.

Cote’s best times would have scored at the 2021 AAC Championships in the A finals of the 100 fly and 200 fly. She will join the Pirates with Alayna Carlson, Ava Iannetta, Grace Weed, Kaila Hewitt, Reagan Youngblood, Meghan Armstrong, and Rachel Gibson.

 

