Mexico Leads Medals Table After Day 1 of UANA Swim Cup

2018 UANA SWIMMING CUP

January 19th-21st, 2018

Coral Springs Aquatic Complex, Florida

LCM (50m course)

Psych Sheet

Real-Time Results

The team from Mexico dominated the medal podium on the first day of the first edition of the UANA Swimming Cup, hosted in Coral Springs, Florida. The team picked up medals throughout the age groups at the meet (11-12, 13-14, 15-17), but presented an especially-strong girls’ 11-12 group, where they took the gold and silver medals in 2 of the 3 individual events on offer (400 free, 200 IM).

The standout swims of the day came in the boys’ 50 free events, where Mexico picked up 2 more golds. That event started out, though, with Brazil’s Joao Pierre Campos winning in the 11-12s with a 26.57. Mexico’s Victor Salcedo Carrillo won the 13-14 age group in 23.57, just out-touching Bahamian Lamar Taylor (24.57), and then Guillermo Cruz Zuniga won the 15-17 age group in 23.54.