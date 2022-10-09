McKeon Kicks Off New Season With 58.51 100 Fly Win In QLD

2022 QUEENSLAND LC PREPARATION MEET #1

Day two of the 2022 Queensland Long Course Preparation Meet was more about who didn’t swim than about who did, as several no-shows took place on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Lani Pallister, the reigning 1500m freestyle World Championships bronze medalist, was absent from both the 200m IM and 200m free, while Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown wound up not racing the women’s 200m free.

Additionally, Olympic bronze medalist Brendon Smith and Josh Edwards-Smith both opted out of the men’s 200m back.

Although he no-showed the men’s 200m free, Cody Simpson did race the 100m fly, topping the podium in a time of 53.62. Opening in 25.03 and closing in 28.59, 25-year-old Simpson was the top swimmer to the wall at this early-season meet.

Simpson’s time here was well-off the 51.96 he threw down this summer in order to qualify for the Commonwealth Games. However, it easily dips under the 56.75 QT needed for December’s Queensland Championships.

On the women’s 1fly side, it was Simpson’s girlfriend and the most decorated Aussie at a single Olympics Emma McKeon who took the decisive victory.

McKeon stopped the clock in a super solid effort of 58.51, beating the shallow field by over 7 seconds.

The women’s 1fly was one of eight events in which McKeon medaled this summer at the Commonwealth Games to become her nation’s winningest athlete.