McKendree Adds European Junior Medalist Come Jaeglé For 2023-2024 Season

Come Jaeglé has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at McKendree University, located in Lebanon, Illinois. Jaeglé hails from France, where he trains and competes with CNO ST Germain-en-Laye.

Jaeglé specializes in sprint to mid-distance freestyle events. He recently competed at the 2023 European Junior Championships in Belgrade, where he earned two silver medals as a member of France’s 4×200 freestyle relay and 4×100 freestyle relay, as well a bronze medal in the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay.

Jaeglé notched two personal best times as the lead-off swimmer on the 4×200 freestyle relay and the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay. He stopped the clock at 1:50.24 in prelims of the 4×200 freestyle relay, which marks a best time by over half a second. He split a 50.97 on the mixed relay, which is a tenth faster than his previous best that he set in April (51.09).

Top SCM Times (Converted to SCY):

50 free – 23.28 (20.97)

100 free – 49.99 (45.03)

200 free – 1:47.48 (1:36.82)

400 free – 4:00.72 (4:35.10)

The McKendree men finished 3rd at both the 2023 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championships and the 2023 NCAA Division II Championships. The team is currently led by head coach Jimmy Tierney, who took over the men’s and women’s programs in 2015.

Jaeglé is a huge pick-up for McKendree, as his converted time in the 200 freestyle would have made him the team’s 3rd-fastest performer this past season. Leading the mid-distance freestyle group was Gregg Lichinksy, who split a 1:34.76 as the lead off swimmer in the 800 freestyle relay at NCAAs. Alireza Yavari was next fastest at 1:35.14, which he posted in the individual event at the NCAA Division II Championships. Lichinsky is now graduated, leaving Yavari to lead the group the next two years.

Joining Jaeglé in McKendree’s incoming class this fall is Christian Davidson, Spencer Meyers, Mason Enthoven, and Miles Fleischer, and Sam Davey. This class is heavy on mid-distance to distance freestyle, with Davey being the outlier as a backstroker.

