Maximus Williamson Opts for 100/200 Free for Texas High School Championship Season

Texas high schools competed at their district championship meets the last two weekends of January.

The Texas high school season spans from October through February, but regardless of how fast swimmers go during the season, the last two meets before State are the only way to qualify. Districts is the first of the two meets. The University Interscholastic League (Texas High School athletics governing body) splits the 6A schools in Texas into 32 different districts which make up eight regions. 5A schools are broken up the same way.

The top six finishers in each event at the district meet qualify for the regional meet. At regionals, the top two swimmers in each event move on to state. After all the regional meets are completed, the meet results are combined, and the next eight fastest performances in each event also earn their spot at state. This means whatever a swimmer competes in at districts, they must race at regionals and state.

Men’s Recap:

Maximus Williamson, our number one recruit for the class of 2025 is the biggest name out of this year’s Texas seniors, and he showed that this weekend. Williamson, a Virginia commit, attends Keller High School, which is in District 4.

He chose a different lineup from last year, swimming the 100 and 200 freestyle events. Last year he swam the 200 IM, which he holds the state and NAG record in, and the 100 back, which he also has the state record in.

He easily won both of his events at Districts, qualifying for regionals. He went 44.06 in the 100 and 1:37.55 in the 200. Both times were adds for him, as he has been 41.84 in the 100 and 1:31.37 in the 200. The State Record in the 200 freestyle belongs to Jack LeVant at 1:34.69 from last year’s state meet. The 100 freestyle is Williamson’s at 42.75 from 2023.

Williamson will swim both events again at the Region 1-6A meet on February 7th and 8th to qualify for State.

Other Top-5 Texas Recruits:

Jack Armour , Notre Dame- Armour did not make our recruit ranking for this year’s class, but he has had a breakout season, dropping to 1:43.34 in the 200 IM and 51.86 in the 100 breaststroke to become the 2nd ranking recruit in Texas. He won both of these events at the District 9-5A meet, going 1:54.94 in the 200 IM and 55.17 in the 100 breast

High-Placing 2024 State Finishers:

Tyler Grafmiller , Uncommitted 2025: Grafmiller tied for 2nd at the 2024 6A state mee tin the 50 free. At the District 21-6A meet, he swam the 50 free in 20.71 and the 100 free in 45.36 to take the win in both.

Women’s Recap:

Grace Rabb is the top girl’s recruit out of Texas, coming in at number six on our 2025 rankings. Rabb recently made the move to Texas, making this her first Texas high school season. She swims at Dripping Springs High School in District just outside of Austin, Texas. At her district meet, she swam the 200 IM (1:59.27) and the 100 back (53.88). Neither of these were best times for Rabb, who will be joining the University of Florida in the fall.

Other Top-5 Texas 2025 Recruits:

Avery Collins, Texas- Collins was one of our BOTR recruits for the class, thanks to her breaststroke and IM prowess. She swims for Keller High School, and at the District 4-6A championships she swam the 100 breast (1:02.50) and the 200 IM (2:04.04). She finished 1st in the 200 IM, and third in the 100 breast. The other swimmers who beat her were both Keller seniors as well. Ella McWhorter , who is committed to Texas A&M, won the event in 1:01.94, and Ellen Garritson , Aransas commit, placed 2nd in 1:02.30. Keller’s 400 freestyle relay was DQd, meaning they will not get a chance to defend their 3rd place finish from last year.

High-Placing 2024 State Finishers: