Max Hatcher Lands in Top 100 in Two Events at NT LAC Jingle Bell Invite

NT LAC Jingle Bell Invite

December 18-21, 2020

LISD Westside Aquatic Center, Lewisville, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 NT LAC Jingle Bell Invite”

14-year old Max Hatcher of the North Texas Nadadores (NTN) posted two times fast enough to land him on the 13-14 all-time top 100 list to highlight the Jingle Bell Invite, hosted by the North Texas Lakeside Aquatic Club.

Hatcher finished out the meet going 4-for-4 in event wins. But his most impressive swims came in the 200 IM and 200 fly. In the 200 IM, Hatcher threw down a lifetime best of 1:53.76 to drop nearly 4 seconds off of his previous best time of 1:57.07. That time was a new NTN team record and sneaks him into the top 100 all-time for 13-14 boys in that event (#99). In the 200 fly, Hatcher swam a best time of 1:52.60 to finish first. That time was also a team record, and slots him in at #95 all-time for 13-14 boys.

Hatcher also picked up wins in the 100 fly (51.17) and 100 free (47.49). His 100 fly was a best time while his 100 free was just off of his lifetime best of 47.34.

Also swimming well on the boys’ side was 14-year old Luke Garrett of LAC, who dropped almost 7 seconds from his previous best to win the boys’ 200 back (2:02.42). Garrett also finished second in the 100 breast (1:07.17) behind his teammate, 18-year old Nhan Vu (1:03.34).

15-year old William Li also had a great meet, dropping an absurd 35 seconds to finish first in the boys’ 500 (5:07.48). Li also finished over three seconds ahead of the rest of the field to win the 200 free in a new best time of 1:53.10.

On the girls’ side, NTN’s Abigail McAdams swept the sprint events, winning the 50 in 25.34 and the 100 in 53.88. Both swims were lifetime bests for the 16-year old.

14-year old Ellen Garritson of Lakeside Aquatic Club was also a double winner at this meet, swimming lifetime bests to win the 100 (1:01.51) and 200 backstrokes (2:12.70), as was her teammate, 13-year old Kaitlyn True, who won the 200 (2:00.71) and 500 (5:21.43) frees, both in best times.

Other Meet Highlights: