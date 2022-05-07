Matthew Chai Cracks Jeff Kostoff’s 39-Year-Old CIF-SS D2 Record in 500 Free

2022 CIF-SS Division 2

Prelims: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Finals: Friday, May 6, 2022

Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Results also on MeetMobile, search “2022 CIF-SS Division 2”

FINALS RESULTS

Sonora senior Matthew Chai got the job done during finals of the CIF-SS Division 2 Championships in Mission Viejo yesterday. The 18-year-old downed Jeff Kostoff‘s legendary Division 2 record in the 500 free, which has stood since 1983. Kostoff’s record sat at 4:16.39, but Chai would dip under that mark, swimming a 4:15.91. The swim also marks a personal best for Chai, who swam a 4:16.32 in mid-April.

As for the swim itself, Chai put together an incredible race. He negative split the swim, posting a 2:08.40 on the first 250, then coming home in 2:07.51. He was scorching on the final 100, splitting 50.42. Additionally, Chai is now #25 all-time in the 17-18 boys age group.

Chai also won the boys 200 free, swimming a 1:37.42. He closed extremely well in that swim as well, splitting 24.11 on the final 50. The swim was just a touch off the 1:37.02 Chai swam in mid April.

Another Division 2 record holder, Tona Zinn, a senior out of Laguna Hills, won a pair of events on Friday. First up was the boys 200 IM, where Zinn successfully defended his title against Sonora senior Joseph Kling. Zinn established the early lead, swimming a 22.87 on the first 50 of the race, compared to Kling’s 23.49. Kling inched back closer to Zinn on backstroke, but Zin would make his move on the breaststroke leg, splitting 30.23 to Kling’s 31.39. Kling would come home much faster than Zinn, but the deficit was too great to be overcome. In the end, Zinn finished in 1:47.09 with Kling right behind in 1:47.65.

Zinn would then go on to win the boys 100 breast, swimming a 54.26. Kling would also go on t0 win an event himself, taking the 100 back in 48.99.

Emily Xu, an Arcadia senior, took a pair of events, winning the women’s 200 free and 100 free. Xu would establish the early lead in the 200 free, splitting 25.97, then continue on, finishing in 1:51.22. She would then go on to take a similar path in the 100 free, getting out to the early lead with a 24.51 on the first 50. She would come home in 26.40 for a 50.91.

Other Division 2 Event Winners